Shaan got candid on the importance of his late mother in his life.

Shaan opens up about his late mother on Game Changers: “If I feel I have not got her blessings, the show doesn’t work”

Komal Nahta is back with a fresh season of his podcast Game Changers: The Music Series. This edition shines a spotlight on celebrated singers, composers, and music maestros as they share their creative journeys, inspirations, and the untold stories behind the music that has shaped generations. The latest episode featured Shaan.

Shaan opens up about his late mother on Game Changers: “If I feel I have not got her blessings, the show doesn’t work”

Known for his soulful voice, versatile talent, and timeless hits that defined an era of Indian music, Shaan remains one of the country's most beloved playback singers. Shaan opened up about his bond with his late mother on Komal Nahta's Game Changers: The Music Series podcast. He said, “After losing my mother in 2022, I always pray and take her blessings.”

He candidly shared, “One thing I have realised after losing my mother in 2022 is that I always pray and take her blessings before shows. Recently, on one or two occasions, I forgot to do that, and those shows didn't work. It's a very important thing for me. You can call it superstition or anything else; if I feel I have not got her blessings, the show doesn't work. It often happens during shows when I'm over-occupied with last-minute stuff and forget the important ritual.”

On the work front, Shaan sang ‘Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram’ in Rajkumar Santoshi’s recently-released Batwara 1947, which starred Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta and Karan Deol.

Also Read: Shaan shares his views on Saiyaara’s soundtrack: “Not a fan of songs that lower your mood”; also confesses, “Never imagined ‘Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh’ would become such a huge hit”

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