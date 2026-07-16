Actor Paresh Rawal has opened up about how much he despised the intense media coverage that followed Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. Speaking on Vicky Lalwani’s podcast, Rawal did not hold back while describing his reaction to the way the case was reported.

Paresh Rawal says he “bloody hated” media circus around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains why he left politics

On the Sushant Singh Rajput coverage

The conversation began with Lalwani referencing Rawal’s decision to stay off news channels during the COVID-19 lockdown. Rawal said, “Mera toh BP ki wajah se bhai” (In my case, it was because of my blood pressure, brother), attributing the decision to his health.

Lalwani then pointed to the extensive television coverage surrounding Rajput’s death, which occurred on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai, describing how the case had turned into a media spectacle during the lockdown. Rawal responded bluntly, saying, “Sushant Singh wala jo circus tha woh toh I bloody hated it” (As for the circus around Sushant Singh, I bloody hated it).

Why he stepped away from politics

Rawal also reflected on his brief stint in politics, having served as a BJP Member of Parliament from Ahmedabad East after winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He admitted the reality of the job did not match his expectations, citing the workload and constant travel.

He said, “Maine isliye chhod diya ki mera kaam nahin hai” (I left because it wasn't my calling), adding that he had entered politics only for a limited purpose and viewed it as a noble profession that demanded complete commitment.

He added that he ultimately chose to return to acting, a craft he had spent decades honing, saying, “Abhi ye samajh lo mera craft ke oopar thoda bahut control aya hain” (I have finally gained some control over my craft).

The fear of losing his integrity

Rawal explained that one of his biggest concerns while in politics was making promises he could not keep, given his limited understanding of how the system functioned. He said, “Main bolunga karta hoon karta hoon, 2-3 baar main jhooth bolunga. Mere andar se main ek jhootha aadmi ban raha hoon.” (I will keep saying, I'm doing it, I'm doing it, After doing that two or three times, I would be lying. I would be turning into a dishonest person.), adding that repeating this would hurt his craft as an actor.

Having stepped back from politics, Rawal has continued to focus on his acting career. On the work front, he was last seen in Welcome To The Jungle.



Also Read: FACT CHECK: Paresh Rawal has NOT quit Hera Pheri 3 again; old Bollywood Hungama report from 2025 gets picked up as fresh news

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