Ahead of Batwara 1947’s theatrical release on August 14, 2026, Sunny Deol opened up about his family’s emotional reaction to the film, revealing that his mother, Prakash Kaur, was among those left in tears after a special screening.

Sunny Deol says mother Prakash Kaur was moved to tears after Batwara 1947 screening

Speaking about their reaction, Deol said, “They have seen the film. They all loved it, because it is a very emotional film.”

Discussing his mother, Deol added, “She was in tears. Everybody was in tears, because the film is about family and humanity. It is about the pain and agony a person goes through, and still wants to survive and fight for one another. The end shows the victory of humanity. That is the beauty of the film.”

Co-star Preity Zinta noted how the narrative depicts family dynamics during moments of crisis. She said, “It is about how different people in the family react to the same situation. The younger blood thinks differently, as they think they can change the world. The mother just wants to bring the family together, and the father is the protector, but he also stands up for what he believes in. Sometimes what you believe in can be completely contrasting to what is good for you. It is also about having a backbone and being able to see yourself face to face in the mirror. There are so many parts to it.”

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, the film features music by A. R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Batwara 1947 releases on August 14, 2026.

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More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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