Jennifer Winget's wedding was one of the most celebrated celebrity weddings of the year, but it wasn't just the ceremony that captured attention. While the earlier viral behind-the-scenes videos offered glimpses of the actress during her final fittings, the story behind the couture creation remained largely untold. Now along with a new unseen BTS video, the designers Karan and Leon (who go under the name of KarLeo fashion), have opened up about the inspiration, craftsmanship and personal touches that made the ensemble truly one of a kind in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget wedding gown decoded by Designer KarLeo; reveal details about Indian craftsmanship, hidden tribute to her beloved dogs and more

Jennifer’s ethereal white wedding gown quickly became one of the most talked-about bridal-looks on social media, with fans praising its timeless silhouette, intricate detailing and understated elegance. Speaking about the initial vision behind Jennifer's bespoke wedding gown, the designers revealed that the idea was always to create a gown that seamlessly blended Indian craftsmanship with Western bridal traditions. “The initial vision for the gown came from the idea of fusing Indian crafts with western techniques to have a global product for Jennifer Winget," they said.

Instead of relying solely on conventional Western embroidery techniques, the team turned to India's rich artisanal heritage to elevate the bridal look. The designers shared that Jennifer's gown featured two celebrated forms of Indian embroidery, reimagined for a classic bridal silhouette, "For Jennifer's white wedding gown we used Lucknowi Chikankari & Kashmiri Tilla with the Karleo Signature Lace Technique over a classic fit & flare going into an A-line silhouette for her."

The result was a timeless gown featuring a sweetheart corset bodice, delicate floral embroidery and a flowing silhouette that balanced sophistication with softness. To achieve this storybook aesthetic, the atelier also relied on premium Indian textiles. Discussing the choice of fabrics, the designers explained, "For the fabrics we wanted to use the best of silks from India. When these Indian fabrics were used to create a classic Western Bridal Gown, the effect was even more unique & special."

Since Jennifer's wedding took place in the United Kingdom while the couture piece was crafted in Mumbai, ensuring flawless execution required meticulous planning. However, Karan and Leon revealed that working with international brides has become a well-established process for the label. "Since we already work a lot of Karleo brides across the globe we do have all systems in place to work remotely. But in case of Jennifer Winget, we did get the chance for a few in person meetings to plan well," they added.

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Perhaps the most touching aspect of Jennifer's bridal ensemble was a hidden detail that carried immense emotional value. Rather than limiting the personalization to the couple's initials, Jennifer wanted to honour members of her family who have long held a special place in her heart—her beloved dogs. Sharing the sentimental addition, the designers revealed, "From day one Jennifer wanted to include the name of her beloved dogs somewhere on the ensemble. We figured the veil would be best place for them aright besides the couple's names."

That subtle embroidery transformed the veil into a deeply personal keepsake, reflecting Jennifer's emotional connection with her pets while adding another layer of meaning to her wedding look.

Fans may also remember the viral clips showing Jennifer trying on the gown during its final fittings. Recalling those moments, the designer described the actress as someone who remained composed and collaborative throughout the creative journey. "Jennifer has a very strong personality. So, it's an absolute delight to watch her getting ready for the biggest moments of her life. She was so happy and understanding throughout the design process," Karan and Leon concluded.

From intricate Lucknowi Chikankari and Kashmiri Tilla embroidery to luxurious Indian silks and a veil carrying the names of her beloved dogs, Jennifer Winget's wedding gown was far more than a couture creation—it was a celebration of craftsmanship, emotion and individuality. As the designer's exclusive insights reveal, every element of the ensemble was thoughtfully curated, making it one of the most memorable celebrity bridal looks in recent times.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget shares unseen Haldi ceremony moments on Friendship Day after wedding with William Ishmael; says, “I am the luckiest ever”

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