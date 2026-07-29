In recent times, very few films have managed to generate as much excitement as Ramayana. The promotional campaign began nearly a year and a half before its release, in July 2025. Since then, the makers have organised events across the world, with several more expected to follow. Finally, the keenly awaited trailer was unveiled online on the morning of July 30. Bollywood Hungama got a sneak peek at the promo 10 days earlier at a multiplex in Mumbai, and it was evident that the experience was on another level when viewed on the big screen in 3D.

Ramayana trailer FINALLY out: Sunny Deol missing but Yash AMAZES as Ravana; Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi IMPRESS in the grand 3D spectacle

The earlier promotional asset focused on Lord Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor, while the trailer introduces several other characters. However, the character which dominates the proceedings is Ravana, played by Yash. The trailer opens with him, and the manner in which he has been presented is sure to amaze viewers. His ferocious avatar and action sequences particularly stand out. Several actors have portrayed Ravana in the past, but Yash’s interpretation is distinctive, without a shred of doubt.

Meanwhile, Lord Rama, the Maryada Purushottam, also gets due prominence. Ranbir Kapoor’s performance appears graceful and divine, serving as the perfect contrast to Ravana’s arrogant persona.

Apart from Yash, Sai Pallavi also makes a striking appearance. As Sita, she appears suitably poised and convincing. Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil and Vivek Oberoi also make their presence felt. Sadly, Sunny Deol’s Lord Hanuman does not feature in the four-minute-plus trailer. Nevertheless, there are no complaints, as the trailer offers enough to heighten the audience’s excitement for Ramayana.

The scale is spectacular, while the 3D effects are impressive. A particular sequence featuring Airavata, the divine white elephant, is especially stunning. Yet, a few shortcomings remain. The grandeur is comparable to that of Baahubali and perhaps does not surpass it. This may not be a major concern, but with reports suggesting that more than Rs. 1,000 crores have been spent on the film, one would have expected the scale and visual quality to be a notch higher. Thankfully, this is only a minor hiccup and is unlikely to affect the hype in any way.

The trailer is certain to attract massive viewership, and moviegoers will also get an opportunity to experience it in all its glory on the big screen with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The superhero saga is expected to record the biggest opening ever for a Hollywood film in India. As a result, the Ramayana trailer will receive widespread exposure in cinemas, which is exactly how a spectacle of this magnitude deserves to be experienced. The trailer serves its purpose, and it goes without saying that the film is set to take a thunderous start during the Festival of Lights.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) fame and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It's a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: T-Series bags music rights to BOTH parts of Ramayana for Rs. 75 crores in an advance deal

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