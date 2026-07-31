Aamir Khan Productions has officially launched the promotional campaign for its upcoming film Batwara 1947 from Jaipur’s iconic Rambagh Palace, a venue that holds a special place in the journey of director Rajkumar Santoshi and actor Sunny Deol. Featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, and Preity G Zinta, the Partition-era drama is among the most awaited releases of the year. As the film gears up for its theatrical release, the cast and makers have begun a multi-city promotional tour, starting with Jaipur.

Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi begin Batwara 1947 promotions from Jaipur’s historic Rambagh Palace

The launch of the promotions at Rambagh Palace carries deep emotional significance. It was at this very location, decades ago, that Rajkumar Santoshi narrated the script of Ghayal to veteran actor Dharmendra while preparing for his directorial debut. Dharmendra later produced the film, which became a landmark success and established the successful collaboration between Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi. Nearly three decades later, the duo has returned to the same venue to begin promotions for their reunion project, Batwara 1947, making it a memorable full-circle moment.

The nostalgic backdrop has added a unique touch to the film’s promotional campaign. With the trailer and teasers already generating significant buzz, Batwara 1947 has raised expectations among audiences for its emotionally driven narrative, compelling performances, and impactful storytelling.

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The makers also shared a video on social media offering glimpses of the Jaipur visit. The clip featured Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi reminiscing about the city where their cinematic journey began, while fans welcomed the team with great enthusiasm. The caption read, “#Batwara1947 ka safar shuru hua Jaipur vaasiyon ke pyaar ke saath. Here's a glimpse of a day we'll always remember. Batwara 1947 Trailer Out Now. 14th August in cinemas near you.”

Set during the Partition of India, Batwara 1947 tells a moving story about the human consequences of division while highlighting themes of compassion, hope, and resilience. The recently released trailer has struck a chord with viewers, further building anticipation for what is expected to be one of the most emotional films of the year.

The film features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. It also marks the long-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film’s music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

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