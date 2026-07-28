Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001) completed 25 years on June 15. The film dealt with the Partition and it’s a coincidence that 25 years later, its lead actor Sunny Deol is doing another partition film. Titled Batwara 1947, its trailer will be launched today, July 28. On this occasion, we bring to you a fascinating and little-known detail about the blockbuster, as published in the July 8, 2000 issue of Komal Nahta’s Film Information magazine.

25 Years of Gadar: Here’s why Vinod Khanna was mentioned under ‘Special Acknowledgments’; shoot of Sunny Deol-starrer faced protests, stone-pelting, police lathi-charge

As per a snippet published in the magazine 26 years ago, Gadar was shot in real locations and the unit encountered violence in all these places. It began with protests and threats against the shooting at Imambara in Lucknow. Then, during the shoot at Amritsar railway station, a large crowd assembled and some of them indulged in stone-pelting. As a result, the police had to resort to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. With the help of cops and railway authorities, the shooting was completed in 3 days. The article stated that the excitement was manifold as stars like Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri and Ameesha Patel were present for the filming.

Then, Komal Nahta revealed to the readers that it was after over a decade that a film was being shot in Punjab. The article then quoted Nittin Keni, who produced the film for Zee Network, and he said, “The inspiration behind the shooting in Punjab was Vinod Khanna, the MP from Gurdaspur. Full co-operation was extended by all his associates and campaign managers, who helped the unit at every step.”

It is for this reason that Vinod Khanna’s name appeared right at the top of the ‘Special Acknowledgements’ section at the beginning of the film.

The article further revealed that a steam engine was brought all the way from the Delhi Railway Museum for the shoot at Amritsar railway station. The station was also repainted and transformed to recreate the atmosphere of 1947, when large-scale migration took place on both sides of the border following the Partition. Besides Amritsar and Lucknow, the film was shot in Firozpur, Dunera and Pathankot in Punjab, as well as Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read: 25 Years of Gadar: Sunny Deol signed the film after hearing THIS explosive ‘pro-dowry’ Lahore dialogue; but makers deleted it; was finally used in Gadar 2

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