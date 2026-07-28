Riteish Deshmukh reprimands Yogesh Rawat on Lock Upp 2 after the latter claimed the show's TRP dropped following his elimination.

An unexpected re-entry on Lock Upp Season 2 quickly turned into a heated confrontation after host Riteish Deshmukh called out contestant Yogesh Rawat for claiming that the show's popularity had declined after his elimination.

Riteish Deshmukh SLAMS Yogesh Rawat after his “No Yogesh, No Lock Upp” claim: “We don’t need you”

Yogesh, who returned to the reality show after defeating Dheeraj Dhoopar in a challenge, was seen telling fellow contestants that the makers had brought him back because the show's TRP had fallen following his exit. His remarks did not go unnoticed, with Riteish addressing them later in the episode.

Yogesh's comments after returning to the show

Soon after re-entering the Lock Upp house, Yogesh spoke to Akanksha Choudhary, Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola and Pamala, claiming that his absence had affected the show's viewership and that the makers had no option but to bring him back.

When Riteish addressed the issue, he questioned Yogesh's attitude and reminded him that his elimination had been decided through a task: "I was listening from outside, what did you say? 'No Yogesh No Lock Upp?' What do you think? That this show exists because of you? Inhoney mujhe bahar kiya toh ye khabar leak ho gayi toh mere fans ne dhajjiya uda di. We are all getting what you are trying to say. The attitude with which you are saying. TRP gir gayi. I will tell the exact line… inhone mujhe nikala, trend karwaya, dhajjiya ud gayi, mujhe vaapas leke aana pada. Tumko maine nikala? Kya tumko Netflix ne nikala? Kisne nikala usko? (Housemates said Dheeraj) Uske liye task hua tha? Maine decide kiya ki Yogesh ko nikalo? Task hua tha ki nahi?"

Riteish says, “We don't need Yogesh Rawat”

After Yogesh defended himself by saying he was merely expressing how he felt, Riteish made it clear that comments about the show's success also reflected on the hosts, Netflix and the production team. He said, "Jab ab bolte ho unko toh usme main ata hoon, Farah [Khan] aati hain, Netflix aati hain aur ye show ata hain. Ye chaar hi hain. We saw the attitude with which you said aare TRP gir gayi inko toh lana hi tha. Main vaapas aa bhi gaya hoon toh TRP badh bhi jayegi. Aap ko lagta hain ki iss show ko aapki zarurat hain. Main ye kehta hoon Yogesh ki humein tumhari koi zarurat nahi he and main abhi tumhe iss ghar se terminate karta hoon! You have to be responsible for every word you speak!"

The exchange became one of the most talked-about moments of the episode.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 features contestants including Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary and others. In the latest episode, both Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat returned to the competition after being eliminated.

The reality show streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday and is set to conclude in two weeks. The winner will take home a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. According to the makers, the season has generated over 3 million conversations and more than 2.5 billion views across digital platforms.

Also Read: Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa team reacts to clocking 50 million viewing hours in 3 weeks

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