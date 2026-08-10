Excel Entertainment completes 25 years as Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar launch Excel Origins to discover and support filmmakers under 30.

As Excel Entertainment marks 25 years in the Hindi film industry, co-founders Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have announced Excel Origins, an initiative aimed at discovering and supporting a new generation of filmmakers.

Excel Entertainment turns 25: Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani announce Excel Origins to back filmmakers under 30

Sidhwani and Akhtar announced the initiative through their social media posts, looking back at the journey that began with Dil Chahta Hai. The 2001 film, which marked Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut, went on to become an influential coming-of-age film and established Excel Entertainment’s interest in backing fresh voices.

Reflecting on the company’s beginnings, the duo noted that they were 26 when they started Excel Entertainment. “We didn’t have all the answers but we had an idea we believed in, the courage to take risks and the tenacity to make it happen,” they said.

With Excel Origins, the filmmakers now intend to extend that philosophy to emerging talent. The initiative will focus on filmmakers under 30, with the aim of identifying writers and directors with distinctive voices and supporting them in developing original stories.

The initiative will explore projects across genres and formats, while also creating opportunities for emerging actors and other creative talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Looking ahead, Sidhwani and Akhtar said the next 25 years would include “Excel empowering young, aspiring filmmakers with bold ideas and the courage to tell stories differently.”

The initiative, they added, is ultimately about investing in “where cinema goes next.”

Also Read: Excel Entertainment launches Excel Music label with Universal Music Group partnership

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.