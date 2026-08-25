Sobhita Dhulipala has had a busy professional year, taking on demanding schedules and working across different creative projects. Just weeks after her marriage in December 2024, the actor travelled to Tamil Nadu to begin shooting for filmmaker Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming sci-fi action thriller Vettuvam, which is scheduled to release in late 2026. She spent more than 150 days working on the film, highlighting the commitment she has brought to this phase of her career while taking on varied roles and collaborating with filmmakers from different creative backgrounds.

Sobhita Dhulipala opens up on a packed work year after marriage: “I was in Tamil Nadu for over 150 days for shoot”

Speaking about that period and adjusting to a new phase in her personal life while managing an intense work schedule, Sobhita said in a recent interview, “Within a few weeks of being married [in December 2024], I left to shoot in Tamil Nadu. I was there for over 150 days and in the first year of our marriage, I probably saw him maybe once a month, so we were still understanding this mix together. Now, in the past few months, we’re adapting to life. The one thing I know is we both prioritise what’s needed to keep the connection healthy.”

For Sobhita, the past year has been about remaining committed to her work while also adjusting to changes in her personal life. Her extended schedule for Vettuvam kept her away for months, even as she continued to take on new professional responsibilities.

The actor’s comments reflect how she is approaching this stage of her life, making room for both her career and marriage rather than treating the two as competing priorities. As her body of work continues to expand, Sobhita appears focused on finding a balance that allows both aspects of her life to progress alongside each other.

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