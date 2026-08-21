Shweta Tiwari, who is currently appearing in the second season of The Traitors, has spoken out against the online abuse she says she has been receiving on Instagram. The actor alleged that some users identifying themselves as Marathi and supporters of Raj Thackeray have sent her abusive messages.

Shweta Tiwari questions Raj Thackeray over abusive DMs: “Is this what being a Marathi Maanus means?”

On Thursday, Shweta took to Instagram Stories to address the issue and highlighted what she described as the use of derogatory language against women on social media. She wrote, “Today I want to talk about something that is both deeply concerning and unfortunately very common on social media: calling a woman: r****. Any woman. Of any age. From any profession.”

The actor questioned how people who appear to come from respectable and educated backgrounds could use such language against women online. She also shared screenshots of the profiles from which she said she had received the abusive messages.

In another post, Shweta connected the incident to her personal association with Maharashtra. She wrote, “I have lived in Maharashtra all my life. My father was brought up in Mumbai. All my life I have grown up seeing the pride and dignity attached to being a Marathi maanus… I grew up believing that Marathi culture respected women, their strength and their dignity.”

Shweta then directly questioned Raj Thackeray over the alleged conduct of his supporters. “So when I see people who proudly identify as Marathi maanus coming into women's DMs and calling them r****, I genuinely have to ask: Is this what being a Marathi maanus has come to mean? Raj Thackeray, if people like this are your supporters, then I would genuinely like to know, do you believe this is acceptable behaviour?” she said.

She concluded by stressing that disagreement or dislike does not justify abusive language towards women. “Respect women not only the women you love but women. Period,” Shweta wrote.

Earlier that day, Shweta had also tagged Maharashtra FDA head Tukaram Mundhe after finding a cockroach in an Instamart delivery. Sharing a video, she said, “We ordered Red Bull from Instamart, and we also received a cockroach with that.” She later appealed to Mundhe to look into the matter. Mundhe has recently been in the spotlight for the Maharashtra FDA’s inspections of food businesses and quick-commerce facilities.

Also Read : Shweta Tiwari hospitalised due to dengue ahead of The Traitors Season 2 premiere: Report

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