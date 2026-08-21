The actor also said that she has been overwhelmed by the love she is receiving for her game on the reality show.

Parul Gulati on getting appreciated for her game on The Traitors Season 2, “I have always believed that being yourself is your biggest strength”

From being known as “Malkin” to emerging as one of the most talked-about personalities after The Traitors Season 2, Parul Gulati has managed to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Her confidence, sharp wit, effortless style and strong personality have earned her a growing fan following across social media.

Parul Gulati on getting appreciated for her game on The Traitors Season 2, “I have always believed that being yourself is your biggest strength”

Speaking about the audience response, Parul said, “The love I am receiving after The Traitors has honestly been overwhelming and deeply touching. As an artist, performer and entrepreneur, there is nothing more rewarding than knowing that people connected with the person they saw on screen. I have always believed that being yourself is your biggest strength, and the fact that audiences have embraced my personality, my confidence and even my quirks makes this journey incredibly special.”

She added, “Being called a diva is definitely flattering, but for me, I want to be remembered as someone who was true to herself and my instinct, played her game with conviction and enjoyed every moment of the experience.”

The social-media love has also given Parul a new perspective on the connection between reality-show personalities and audiences. “Reality shows allow people to see different layers of you. You cannot hide behind a character forever. So when people appreciate you for who you genuinely are, that love feels very real. Every message, comment and post from the audience reminds me why I chose to take this journey,” she said.

Parul’s journey after The Traitors proves that audiences are increasingly drawn to personalities who bring more than just glamour to the screen.

Also Read: The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar says “Audiences are thoroughly enjoying the dhokha” as it becomes Prime Video’s No. 1 non-English title worldwide in launch week

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