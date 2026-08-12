Shweta Tiwari has reportedly been diagnosed with dengue and is currently hospitalized for treatment. According to paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the actress is receiving medical care and has begun her recovery. However, there has been no official statement from Shweta Tiwari or her team confirming the diagnosis or hospitalization so far.

Shweta Tiwari hospitalised due to dengue ahead of The Traitors Season 2 premiere: Report

The news comes at a time when Shweta is once again grabbing attention for her return to the reality series space. Audiences are eagerly awaiting premiere episode of The Traitors Season 2 on August 13, Thursday, where the actress will be seen alongside several prominent names, including Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat and Shalini Paasi.

Shweta Tiwari’s appearance in The Traitors Season 2 has already generated considerable curiosity among viewers. A recently released promo offered a glimpse of the actress in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video reality series, hosted by Karan Johar. In the promo, Shweta appeared to open up about her personal experiences, including her failed marriages.

In one of the moments from the promo, Shweta claimed that she had caught both her husbands cheating on her red-handed during a conversation with Karan Johar where the latter had insisted that she couldn’t be that good at catching liars – during which Shweta had said, “Apne patiyon ko cheat karte hue maine hi pakda tha (I was the one who caught them cheating red-handed). Her candid revelation has added another layer of intrigue to her appearance on the show, with viewers now looking forward to seeing more of her journey in the reality series.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari has also been in the news in recent weeks following comments made by her first husband, Raja Chaudhary. He had made allegations concerning the actress and her alleged relationship with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Cezanne Khan. The claims had sparked discussion on social media, although Shweta has not been reported to have publicly addressed the allegations.

For now, fans are hoping for Shweta Tiwari’s speedy recovery. While the actress continues to undergo treatment, viewers are also looking forward to watching her in The Traitors Season 2 and seeing how she navigates the high-stakes reality show.

Also Read: Photos: Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari and Shalini Passi snapped promoting reality series Traitor Season 2

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