Shriya Pilgaonkar on wrapping up Baara Number, “Shooting a found-footage horror film has been an exciting experience”; also speaks about Mirzapur and Haiwaan

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has completed filming for Baara Number, directed by actor-filmmaker Vir Das. The project is a found-footage horror film, marking an unconventional entry for Pilgaonkar within mainstream Indian cinema.

Shriya Pilgaonkar on wrapping up Baara Number, “Shooting a found-footage horror film has been an exciting experience”; also speaks about Mirzapur and Haiwaan

Reflecting on the project, Pilgaonkar said, “I’ve just wrapped Baara Number, and shooting a found-footage horror film has been an exciting experience. This is my second collaboration with Vir Das and his team, and surrendering to his audacious storytelling is always rewarding. I’ve always loved horror, so exploring something unexpected in the genre with an incredible cast and crew was a lot of fun. I’m really happy to attract diverse stories that allow me to go completely wild. Now, I’m looking forward to the theatrical releases of Mirzapur: The Film and Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan this September.”

Following the completion of Baara Number, Pilgaonkar is set to appear in two theatrical releases this September. She will star in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, and will also feature in Mirzapur: The Film, the theatrical adaptation of the crime franchise.

Pilgaonkar made her Hindi film debut in 2016 with Yash Raj Films’ Fan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Since her debut, Pilgaonkar has built a body of work spanning both digital series and feature films. Her roles include Sweety Gupta in Mirzapur, advocate Kashaf Quaze in Guilty Minds, and news editor Radha Bhargav in The Broken News. She has also appeared in the series Chhal Kapat: The Deception and Yash Raj Films’ Mandala Murders.

With Baara Number now complete, Pilgaonkar heads into September with two theatrical releases, Haiwaan and Mirzapur: The Film, following an extended run of work across streaming and film.

Also Read: Shriya Pilgaonkar on Pandharpur Wari during Ashadhi Ekadashi; says, “I’d love to experience it at least once”

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