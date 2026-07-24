Shriya Pilgaonkar on Pandharpur Wari during Ashadhi Ekadashi; says, “I’d love to experience it at least once”

As Maharashtra celebrates Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar reflected on the festival's spiritual significance, her family's traditions, and her long-standing desire to witness the iconic Pandharpur Wari in person.

Shriya Pilgaonkar on Pandharpur Wari during Ashadhi Ekadashi; says, “I’d love to experience it at least once”

Speaking with Hindustan Times about the customs followed at home , Shriya shared that her family observes an upvas (fast) by eating traditional fasting foods such as sabudana, rajgira, fruits, and other simple dishes prepared especially for the occasion. She also pointed out that some devotees choose to observe a stricter nirjala fast, where they refrain from consuming both food and water.

Explaining the deeper meaning behind the observance, the actor said, “It’s about stepping away from your usual routine and distractions so you can focus on prayer and reflection.” Ashadhi Ekadashi marks the beginning of Lord Vishnu's four-month cosmic slumber, known as Yoga Nidra, and the commencement of Chaturmas. The occasion is also marked by the centuries-old Pandharpur Wari, where lakhs of Warkari devotees undertake a walking pilgrimage to seek blessings at the Vithoba Temple in Pandharpur.”

Shriya also spoke about the devotional music associated with the festival. “One abhang that I’ve always found very soothing is Sundar Te Dhyan by Sant Tukaram. And a song I love is Mauli by Ajay-Atul. It’s uplifting and captures the spirit of the Warkari tradition,” she said.

Recalling her childhood, Shriya credited her mother, actor Supriya Pilgaonkar, for introducing her to the spiritual importance of Ashadhi Ekadashi. “On Ashadhi Ekadashi, we’d watch the Pandharpur Wari on television, listen to abhangas and she’d explain why the day was so spiritually significant. I remember being amazed that so many devotees would walk for days, singing and praying together chanting Vithalla Vithalla. The spiritual strength of the Warkaris is deeply powerful,” she shared.

Concluding her thoughts, Shriya said that regardless of whether one is religious, the devotion displayed by thousands of pilgrims is deeply inspiring. “I’d love to experience it at least once in my lifetime,” she said.

Also Read : Shriya Pilgaonkar gears up for two theatrical releases in September with Mirzapur: The Film and Haiwaan

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