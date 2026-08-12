Akshay Kumar says he always wanted to play a psycho as he unleashes his evil avatar in Haiwaan teaser

The much-awaited teaser of Haiwaan has been unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse of Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before avatar. Directed by Priyadarshan, the psychological thriller marks Akshay’s first full-fledged portrayal of an out-and-out negative character, with the actor stepping into a dark and intense persona.

Akshay Kumar says he always wanted to play a psycho as he unleashes his evil avatar in Haiwaan teaser

Speaking about his role, Akshay Kumar revealed that his character has no shades of grey and is purely evil. The actor also admitted that playing a psycho on screen was something he had wanted to explore for a long time. “As the title goes, I am playing Haiwaan and my character has no grey shades; he's out-and-out evil. I always wanted to play a psycho on screen,” he says and further explains how this film allows him to challenge himself as an actor. “With my last four-five films, I have tried to switch between completely different genres: comedy, horror, action, drama. This is my first time playing evil in the truest sense. I like to constantly challenge myself and Haiwaan is that challenge for me,” he stated.

The actor’s transformation is already attracting attention, with the teaser presenting him in a beanie and sporting an intense look that hints at the unsettling character he plays. For Priyadarshan, the actor’s appearance played an unexpected role in shaping the character.

The filmmaker revealed that he first noticed Akshay wearing a beanie on the sets of Bhooth Bangla and immediately liked the look. While narrating Haiwaan, Priyadarshan had not initially imagined Akshay taking on the negative role.

“I saw Akshay casually wearing a beanie on the sets of Bhooth Bangla and immediately liked the look. While narrating Haiwaan, I never thought he would do the negative character. I was shocked when he asked, 'Can I do it?' I thought this would give me a different Akshay Kumar and a chance to see the actor's potential.”

Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together for a dark psychological thriller, creating anticipation around the collaboration between the two cinematic icons. With Priyadarshan at the helm, the film promises an intense and shadowy world unlike Akshay’s recent outings.

Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: SCOOP: Akshay Kumar to play Rajesh Khanna in Farhan Akhtar and Neeraj Pandey’s R D Burman biopic

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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