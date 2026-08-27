Shehnaaz Gill opens up about playing Jasneet Kaur in Singh vs Kaur 2, recalling how she once wished to be part of the franchise after watching the original.

Shehnaaz Gill is set to return to the big screen with Singh vs Kaur 2, the sequel to the 2013 Punjabi romantic comedy. The trailer, released recently, introduces Gill as Jasneet Kaur, a Bengali character who finds herself at odds with Gippy Grewal’s Nihaal.

Shehnaaz Gill calls her Singh vs Kaur 2 role “special”: “It honestly feels like a dream come true”

The actor revealed that being part of the sequel holds personal significance for her as she had watched the original film years ago and once imagined herself being part of the franchise.

“Singh vs Kaur 2 is very special to me because I still remember watching Singh vs Kaur years ago and thinking, ‘I wish I could be a part of a film like this someday.’ And now, I am actually here, playing Jasneet,” Gill said.

The actor added that the experience made her realise how some aspirations can eventually turn into reality. “It honestly feels like one of those moments where you realise that sometimes the things you casually wish for really do come true,” she added.

In the sequel, Gill's character gets to explore several genres, including romance, comedy and action. She said the variety was one of the aspects that made playing Jasneet enjoyable.

“Jasneet was so much fun to play because I got to do romance, comedy, action, and so much more. I had a great time discovering this character and doing things I hadn’t tried before,” Gill said.

The trailer suggests that Singh vs Kaur 2 takes the franchise in a different direction from the original. While the 2013 film was primarily set against a Punjabi backdrop, the sequel expands its setting across Punjab, Kolkata and Canada.

Gill is paired opposite Gippy Grewal in the film, with the trailer showing Jasneet and Nihaal's characters getting involved in a mix of romance, conflict and action. The actor said she is looking forward to the audience's response to the film.

“I’m really excited for everyone to see the film, and I just hope the audience has as much fun watching it as we had making it,” she concluded.

With Singh vs Kaur 2, Gill takes on a character that allows her to explore different aspects of her performance while marking her entry into the franchise she once hoped to be part of.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill on why she no longer works without fair remuneration: “Did work for free, but uski izzat nahi mili”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.