Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about her experiences in the entertainment industry, revealing how her perspective on remuneration has changed over the years. Speaking candidly, the actress shared that while she once took on projects without charging a fee, she eventually realised that working for free did not bring her the respect she expected. As a result, she now considers fair compensation a crucial factor before signing any project.

Shehnaaz Gill on why she no longer works without fair remuneration: “Did work for free, but uski izzat nahi mili”

In an interview with News18, Shehnaaz said that financial security and professional respect go hand in hand. According to her, asking for the fee she believes she deserves has become an important part of her career journey, even though securing that amount is not always easy.

Shehnaaz said, “Money is very important. It gives you respect. When I ask for what I deserve today, I sometimes get that, sometimes I don’t and sometimes it’s lesser than what I quote for myself. But har kisi ko apne haq ke liye ladna chahiye. I work really hard and I’ve been through a lot to reach the place that I’m in today.”

Reflecting on her early days in the industry, the actress admitted that she had accepted several projects without charging a fee. However, she believes those efforts were not valued the way she had hoped.

“Yes, there was a time when I did a lot of work for free. But uski mujhe izzat nahi mili. Maine logo ke liye itna kuch kiya hai. But now, I do fight for what I deserve. I compromise only on occasions when the film that I’ve been offered is really good… Sometimes, you know that they won’t pay you well but you still get into it knowing that the script is meaningful. But if you ask me if I’ve ever done a project just for money by compromising on the quality of the work, I’ll have to tell you that I’ve never done that,” she said.

While remuneration has become a non-negotiable aspect of her professional decisions, Shehnaaz made it clear that she still prioritises meaningful storytelling. She explained that she is willing to accept lower pay only when she strongly believes in the script, but she has never chosen a project solely for financial gain at the cost of quality.

Shehnaaz first gained popularity in the Punjabi entertainment industry before becoming a household name through Bigg Boss 13. She later made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Bhumika Chawla. She also appeared in Thank You For Coming, which premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), featured in the song ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’ from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and was recently seen in Ikk Kudi. Her latest film, Ishqnama, marks another addition to her growing body of work.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal breaks silence on protecting Shehnaaz Gill amid viral paparazzi video; says, “My parents raised me to be a man”

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