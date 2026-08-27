Sharvari has been exploring different genres and characters throughout her acting journey, moving from films such as Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Munjya to action-oriented projects like Vedaa and Alpha. While her on-screen choices have continued to evolve, the actress appears to prefer an understated approach when it comes to her personal style. Among her everyday accessories, a wristwatch remains one of her favourites.

Sharvari on her love for watches and the discipline she learnt: “They’re one of the first accessories I reach for”

Talking about her fondness for watches, Sharvari said, "They're one of the first accessories I reach for when I'm putting together an outfit. I think that's what makes watches interesting. We all have the time on our phones, but we still choose to wear a watch, so clearly it's not just about knowing the time anymore. There's something about having it on your wrist that we enjoy."

For the actress, a watch works as an accessory that can complement an outfit without appearing excessive. She explained, "I like that a watch is something you can wear every day without it feeling like you're trying too hard it can be really subtle, but it still adds something to the look." She also reflected on how watches have remained relevant despite smartphones taking over their basic function. "I think that's why watches have stayed relevant, they've become less about what they do and more about why we choose to wear them," she added.

Meanwhile, Sharvari is gearing up for her next project, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The actress, who was recently seen in Alpha, also looked back at her early days in the film industry when she worked as an assistant director on three films before becoming an actor.

According to Sharvari, her experience as an AD taught her the importance of time management and discipline. "I've always been a very punctual person. Even before I became an actress, I worked as an AD on three films, and that taught me the value of time and discipline. I'm actually the kind of person who sets five alarms just to make sure I'm never late!" she said.

Also Read : Alpha OTT release announcement: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari starrer to premiere on Netflix on August 28

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