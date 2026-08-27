Amitabh Bachchan has sent his best wishes to son Abhishek Bachchan as he embarks on a new chapter in the world of cricket with the launch of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The inaugural edition of the ICC-sanctioned tournament began on August 26 and will continue until September 20.

Amitabh Bachchan extends best wishes to Abhishek Bachchan for European T20 premier league

Amitabh shared a promotional video featuring Abhishek on X and congratulated him on the new venture. Alongside the video, he wrote, “All prayers and good wishes on this new venture... May it bring success and unlimited laurels." He also tagged Abhishek and the official ETPL account in his post.

The new league marks another significant step in Abhishek's association with sports. He has previously been involved with sporting properties including the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League and Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League. However, his role in the ETPL goes beyond owning a single franchise, as he is a co-founder and co-owner of the league.

The inaugural season features six city-based teams representing Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands. Amsterdam Flames, Rotterdam Dockers, Dublin Guardians, Belfast Wolves, Glasgow Cosmic and Edinburgh Castle Rockers will compete across 30 league matches, followed by a Qualifier and the final.

The tournament features a strong line-up of international cricketers. Steve Smith, Tim David, Scott Edwards and Ajinkya Rahane are part of Amsterdam Flames, while Rotterdam Dockers include Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen and Anrich Nortje. Ravichandran Ashwin leads Dublin Guardians, with Glenn Maxwell and Paul Stirling representing Belfast Wolves. Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult are among the players associated with Edinburgh Castle Rockers.

The ownership groups also include several former and current cricket stars, including Steve Waugh, Rahul Dravid, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Hayden, Jonty Rhodes and Faf du Plessis, along with actor John Abraham.

For Abhishek, the ETPL represents a move towards building a broader sporting ecosystem. His involvement reflects his stated interest in developing long-term sporting institutions and opportunities. His passion for sports also has a personal connection, with Abhishek previously crediting Amitabh for nurturing his interest in sports during his childhood.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan reveals he was once asked to ‘go back home’ over his height: “Tum bohat lambe ho, ghar jao”

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