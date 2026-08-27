From eye contact and confidence to getting ready with music, the actress shares her take on what sets the mood during the fashion brand’s latest campaign.

Triptii Dimri is bringing her own take on confidence and glamour in a new campaign for Victoria’s Secret. The actress, who was recently announced as the brand ambassador for the lingerie label’s new collection, features in a playful ‘Sexy or Skip It’ video released on the brand’s official Instagram page.

Triptii Dimri plays ‘Sexy Or Skip It’ for Victoria’s Secret; actress reveals what she finds ‘definitely sexy’

Dressed in a striking black ensemble, Triptii takes on a series of quick-fire questions in the video, revealing what she considers sexy and what sets the tone for her day. The actress keeps her answers direct, with confidence emerging as a recurring theme. The video begins with Triptii introducing the segment. “Hi, this is Tripti Dimri and I'm playing Sexy or Skip It with Victoria's Secret,” she says.

When asked about eye contact, Triptii is quick to give it the green light. “Eye contact is definitely sexy. It shows that you're confident,” she says, associating the gesture with self-assurance. The actress is also all for music while dressing up. Asked whether she finds it sexy, Triptii responds, “Sexy, I think it sets the tone for the day.” For her, getting ready is seemingly as much about creating the right mood as it is about the final look.

On the subject of confidence, there is little hesitation in her response. “Confidence is always sexy,” Triptii says, making it clear that self-assurance is an essential part of her definition of attractiveness. The final question puts the spotlight on the brand itself. Asked about Victoria’s Secret, Triptii says, “Victoria's Secret is very, very sexy. It's bold, it's confident and it's my kind of sexy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria’s Secret India (@victoriassecretindia)



Triptii’s appearance comes as part of her promotional association with Victoria’s Secret, following her appointment as the brand ambassador for its new collection. The latest campaign puts the actress in a glamorous avatar while also highlighting the confidence-led positioning of the collection.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri has an interesting line-up ahead. The actress is set to feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which marks her first collaboration with South star Prabhas. She will also reunite with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Park, the much-awaited follow-up to their previous collaboration.

With major projects lined up alongside high-profile fashion and brand associations, Triptii continues to maintain a strong presence across both the entertainment and fashion spaces.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri opens up on confidence, sensuality and her evolving definition of sexy: “Once you’re confident, the rest just follows”

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