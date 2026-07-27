Sharad Kelkar recalls what made Srikanth special as the film wins the National Award

Srikanth has been named the Best Hindi Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards. Actor Sharad Kelkar, who played the role of Ravi Mantha in the film, spoke about the making of the project following the win.

Sharad Kelkar recalls what made Srikanth special as the film wins the National Award

The biographical drama is based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, an entrepreneur who is visually impaired. The production also featured several visually impaired actors as part of its cast, in keeping with the film’s subject matter.

Srikanth traces the journey of its subject from his early years to his work as an entrepreneur, focusing on the challenges he overcame along the way. The film moved away from conventional commercial narratives, instead choosing to stay close to the real events that shaped Bolla’s life.

Recalling the early days of the project, Kelkar said that accolades were never the goal.

“When Tushar brought us this script, we weren’t thinking about awards, we just wanted to do justice to Srikanth Bolla’s incredible spirit,” he said.

“It wasn’t about the box office, it was about honoring a man whose grit proves that disability is never a barrier to ambition,” he added.

Kelkar’s portrayal of Ravi Mantha, the mentor who backed Srikanth Bolla against all odds, was widely appreciated for its grounded warmth. Srikanth is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and stars Rajkumar Rao in the title role, alongside Alaya F, Jyothika, and Sharad Kelkar.

The film was released in theatres in 2024, and its win at the 72nd National Film Awards marks a significant recognition for the project and its cast.

Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards: Article 370, Chandu Champion and Srikanth win big from Bollywood

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