Shabana Azmi struggles to hold back tears recalling Batwara 1947’s MOST DIFFICULT scene at trailer launch: “I felt humiliated, stripped of all dignity…thank God, Sunny Deol was there to save me”

Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi, lyricist Javed Akhtar, writer Asghar Wajahat and producer Aparna Purohit attended the trailer launch of Batwara 1947 in Mumbai. Shabana Azmi, who attended the event wearing a mask after contracting H1N1, began by talking about her connection with Sunny Deol’s father, the late veteran actor Dharmendra, and the Deol family at large. She then opened up about a difficult scene in the film.

Shabana Azmi struggles to hold back tears recalling Batwara 1947’s MOST DIFFICULT scene at trailer launch: “I felt humiliated, stripped of all dignity…thank God, Sunny Deol was there to save me”

Shabana Azmi said, “My last film before this was with Dharam ji, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). And my upcoming film is with Sunny and Karan (smiles). Now, I can also do a film with Abhay Deol. Meanwhile, you guys please tell Bobby sir ki woh bhi mere saath film karne ko tayyar ho jaaye!”

She then struggled to hold back her tears as she opened up about the most challenging scene in Batwara 1947. She said, “There’s a scene where, personally, as a human being, I felt very humiliated and completely stripped of my dignity. You see a brief glimpse of it in the trailer, when the villain drags me and tears my kurta. At that moment, I don’t think I had ever felt so vulnerable and exposed. And believe me, when Sunny came and placed that dupatta on me, in real life – as Shabana Azmi, and not merely as my character Mai – he became my son. He became my protector. I hugged him with every iota of my being and thought, ‘Thank God, he’s there to save me.’”

She added, “As an actor with 50 years of experience, if I could feel that particular moment so truthfully, thanks to my co-actor, it is bound to translate on screen. So, I want to thank Sunny for that.”

Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and releases in cinemas on August 14.

Also Read: Sunny Deol calls mother his “greatest strength,” dedicates Batwara 1947 to all mothers ahead of trailer launch

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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