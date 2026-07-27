Sunny Deol calls mother his “greatest strength,” dedicates Batwara 1947 to all mothers ahead of trailer launch

Ahead of the trailer launch of Batwara 1947, actor Sunny Deol shared an emotional post on social media featuring his mother, Prakash Kaur. Along with the picture, the actor dedicated the upcoming historical drama to mothers everywhere, calling his own mother his greatest source of strength and inspiration.

Sunny Deol calls mother his “greatest strength,” dedicates Batwara 1947 to all mothers ahead of trailer launch

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Sunny Deol shares heartfelt note

Posting a picture with his mother on Instagram, Sunny Deol expressed his gratitude and love for her while dedicating the film to mothers across the world.

He wrote: "Meri maa hi mera Rab hain. Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat. Batwara 1947 main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon. Trailer out tomorrow!"

The post comes a day before the makers unveil the film's official trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

About Batwara 1947

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, Batwara 1947 explores the emotional and human impact of one of the country's most significant historical events. The film revolves around themes of love, sacrifice, courage and resilience during a period of upheaval.

The film also marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi after nearly three decades.

Apart from Sunny Deol, the cast includes Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film features music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Batwara 1947 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Batwara 1947 trailer to be launched at Jaipur’s iconic single-screen cinema, Raj Mandir, on July 28; Mumbai event on July 29

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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