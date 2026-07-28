Firsts often hold a special place, and for B62 Studios, the success of its debut release, Article 370, at the 72nd National Film Awards has become a memorable achievement. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios), and Lokesh Dhar, the film emerged as one of the biggest winners at this year's National Awards. Following the announcement, B62 Studios Co-Founder and producer Lokesh Dhar shared a heartfelt note reflecting on the film's journey, the studio's vision, and the inspiration behind its storytelling.

Lokesh Dhar shares emotional tribute after Article 370’s National Awards win; says, “For this film to win three National Awards is an honour”

Describing Article 370 as the first film released under the B62 Studios banner nearly two years ago, Dhar expressed gratitude for the recognition received by the team.

Sharing his thoughts, Lokesh Dhar wrote, “It's been a minute since the National Awards were announced. Article 370 was the first film we released at B62 Studios, almost two years ago. Our intention was to bring stories to the screen that keep us awake at night; the ones that stay with you long after the lights go off. The odds weren't in our favor. And it's great to be the underdog.”

Speaking about the film's achievements, he added, “For this film to win three National Awards -- Best Feature Film, Best Actress and Best Music, is an honour. I'm deeply grateful to the 72nd National Film Awards jury. For the audience to have shown this film so much love, along with the love they've shown to Dhoom Dhaam, Baramulla and Dhurandhar, is beyond words.”

Dhar also reflected on the childhood memories and family traditions that have influenced the stories told by B62 Studios. Remembering evenings spent listening to elders narrate stories from Kashmir, he said those experiences continue to shape the studio's creative direction.

He wrote, “Some of this success, I believe, is owed to the blessings of the elders... When the electricity went out in the evenings, the silence was broken by news from a battery-operated radio, tuned to Radio Kashmir. When that ended, the stories began. The elders would sit on the floor on woollen carpets and narrate larger-than-life tales where the rivers ran wider, the snow lay deeper and the icicles hung longer. Big enough to pull us into their world, never so big that we lost interest.”

Concluding his message, Dhar dedicated the achievement to everyone who contributed to the film's journey. He wrote, “In some way, that's what we're trying to do with every film: honour those stories. Long after we are gone, the resilience they showed will live on through the movies we make. None of this would exist without the people who built it with us: our incredible cast and crew, our director, our writers, Jio Studios, and the friends and family who stood by us through it all. This is as much theirs as it is ours.”

At the 72nd National Film Awards, Article 370 received three major honours—Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Yami Gautam Dhar, and Best Music Director for Shashwat Sachdev. The recognition marks a significant milestone for B62 Studios' first release and highlights the studio's continued focus on bringing culturally rooted and impactful stories to the screen.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Article 370 is still not cleared for release in Gulf countries; producer Lokesh Dhar says, “We don’t know the reason”

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