The actress celebrated her co-star's special day by posting a heartfelt note along with a deleted scene from their upcoming romantic drama.

Sandeepa Dhar shares unseen Do Deewane Seher Mein still to wish Mrunal Thakur on her birthday; says, “You made the most stunning bride”

Sandeepa Dhar marked Mrunal Thakur's birthday with a heartfelt social media post that gave fans more than just warm wishes. The actress shared an unseen behind-the-scenes still from their film Do Deewane Seher Mein, offering audiences a glimpse of a deleted scene that never made it to the final cut.

Sandeepa Dhar shares unseen Do Deewane Seher Mein still to wish Mrunal Thakur on her birthday; says, “You made the most stunning bride”

Taking to her social media handle, Sandeepa posted a candid photograph featuring herself alongside Mrunal Thakur from a sequence that was eventually omitted from the film. In the still, Mrunal is seen dressed as a bride, while Sandeepa shares the frame with her in what appears to be an emotional moment from the romantic drama.

Accompanying the picture was a heartfelt birthday note in which Sandeepa praised her co-star and reflected on their time working together. "Happy birthday, Mrunal! Sharing a little unseen moment from Do Deewane Sehar Mein, a sweet scene of ours that got edited out, but felt too special not to share on your special day. You made the most stunning bride, and honestly, watching you bring that scene to life was pure magic."

She continued by wishing Mrunal success and happiness in the year ahead while expressing hope that they would collaborate again in the future. "Wishing you the happiest year ahead full of incredible performances, growth, peace, and all the love. You're one of the most talented and inspiring people I know. Can't wait to share a screen with you again soon. Happy birthday, gorgeous!," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeepa dhar (@iamsandeepadhar)



The post quickly garnered attention from fans, many of whom appreciated the warm friendship shared by the two actors. The unseen still also sparked curiosity about the deleted sequence, with several social media users expressing disappointment that the scene did not make it into the film. Mrunal's bridal look, in particular, received praise from fans, adding to the excitement.

Do Deewane Seher Mein is a romantic drama written by Abhiruchi Chand and directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, with Sandeepa Dhar also playing a pivotal part. It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga under the banners of Zee Studios, Rancorp Media and Bhansali Productions.

Meanwhile, months after the film's release, Sandeepa Dhar's thoughtful birthday tribute has not only celebrated Mrunal Thakur's special day but has also offered fans an exclusive look at a memorable moment from Do Deewane Seher Mein, making the occasion even more special.

Also Read: “I hope every Shashank finds his Roshni,” says Siddhant Chaturvedi as Do Deewane Seher Mein gets OTT love

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