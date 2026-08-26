From the creators of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi, the multi-generational series explores the chaos, quirks and warmth of life in an Indian neighbourhood.

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Chumbak, an upcoming feel-good family comedy that brings together a group of eccentric neighbours whose lives are closely intertwined. Created by Hats Off Production, the series is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas (JD) Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. Chumbak will premiere on Netflix on September 10, 2026.

Chumbak Trailer: Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, and Sumeet Vyas lead Netflix’s new family comedy

Set in a contemporary urban Indian neighbourhood, the series revolves around five families whose relationships extend far beyond the boundaries of their individual homes. The trailer introduces a lively colony where personal matters quickly become collective concerns, with neighbours offering opinions, advice, support and, inevitably, plenty of gossip.

The ensemble includes Neena Gupta and Deven Bhojani as Rajni and Kuku Merchant, a couple who may constantly find themselves at loggerheads but remain deeply in love. Sumeet Raghvan and Sandeepa Dhar play Dharmendra and Kiran Kejriwal, while Arjun Bijlani and Helly Shah feature as Mickey and Twinkle Oberoi, a romantic couple seemingly living in their own world.

Sumeet Vyas and Manasi Parekh portray Aditya and Priyanka Khanna, whose supposedly peaceful relationship is accompanied by its own share of chaos. Delnaaz Irani, Anant V. Joshi and Amyra Dastur feature as Mumma Gulshan, Freddy and Hutoxi Taraporewala, while Atul Kumar is also part of the ensemble.

The trailer promises humour emerging from everyday situations, including family disagreements, marital quirks, parenting challenges, celebrations and neighbourhood interference. Drawing from the nostalgia of communities where neighbours were often considered an extension of the family, the series places these familiar dynamics in a contemporary setting.

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Netflix India Series Head Tanya Bami said, “Comedy has always been a great way for families to come together, and we’ve seen how much audiences enjoy watching these shows together on Netflix. From The Great Indian Kapil Show to Maamla Legal Hai and Single Papa, each has brought a very different flavour of comedy to our slate. With Chumbak, we are excited to take this further. There is something instantly familiar about a great neighbourhood comedy — you know these characters, you recognise these situations, and the humour comes from how real it all feels. Chumbak captures that beautifully. It is set in a world where family extends far beyond the four walls of a home, and where the everyday chaos of neighbours, relatives and relationships becomes the comedy. What makes the show especially exciting for us is the opportunity to work with JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. They have a truly distinctive comic voice, an extraordinary instinct for finding humour in everyday life, and a much-loved body of work that has built a loyal audience over the years. Their unique flavour gives us an opportunity to broaden the world of comedy on Netflix and connect with audiences in a fresh way.”

Sharing their vision for the show, Jamnadas (JD) Majethia and Aatish Kapadia said, “With Chumbak, we wanted to capture something familiar to all of us - the neighbourhood where nothing is ever truly 'personal.' There's always someone next door with advice, chai, gossip, or all three. Neighbourhoods are like the families you don't choose, and somewhere in the chaos, these people become family too. We've always loved telling stories and finding humour in everyday relationships, and with Chumbak, we wanted characters who feel familiar yet surprise you. Bringing this world to Netflix lets us take this family comedy to audiences across India and the world. The cast has brought so much warmth and madness to these characters - they have breathed life into these really quirky characters that’ll for sure stick with the audiences. We hope families everywhere connect with them, revel in the nostalgia of old neighbourhoods and most importantly, laugh out loud!”

With its ensemble cast and familiar neighbourhood setting, Chumbak is positioned as a family comedy built around everyday relationships and situations. The series premieres September 10, only on Netflix.

Also Read: Netflix announces Chumbak, family comedy series by Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creators; premieres August 28

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