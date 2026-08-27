Athiya Shetty recently offered fans a peek into her nature-filled vacation by sharing a series of pictures on social media. The actress appeared to be enjoying a peaceful getaway surrounded by greenery and scenic views, giving her followers a glimpse of the quieter side of her break.

Athiya Shetty shares a glimpse of her ‘greener side’ with vacation pictures; watch

Keeping her caption short and simple, Athiya shared the photographs with the words, “the greener side”. The post quickly caught the attention of her family, friends and several celebrities from the entertainment industry. Her father and actor Suniel Shetty also reacted to the pictures, leaving a sweet message for his daughter. Commenting on the post, he wrote, “Amazing my love.”

Several of Athiya’s friends from the industry also responded to her vacation update. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Love” followed by a red heart emoji, while Masaba Gupta wrote, “Great carousel sweeedie.” Actress Bhumi Pednekar was also among those who reacted to the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

The carousel featured Athiya spending time amid lush green surroundings. In one photograph, the actress posed against a scenic backdrop, while another picture showed her playfully interacting with cows. The images reflected her relaxed mood as she appeared to take in the calm and peaceful atmosphere of the destination.

The vacation pictures come after Athiya recently featured as the muse for fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The designer shared photographs of the actress dressed in an elegant handloom Bandhani saree from his collection.

Athiya paired the traditional outfit with statement jewellery, including a necklace and earrings. She wore her hair open and opted for subtle makeup to complete the look.

Sharing the pictures, Manish reflected on his association with Indian textiles and wrote, “Handloom. Bandhani. Colour. The saree. Treasures of Indian fashion that I have personally loved and worked with for decades — from creating costumes for the movies to my collections today. For me, tradition has never been about looking back. It’s about loving it, living it and constantly finding a new way to make it your own. Here @athiyashetty Gorgeous and chic in our timeless Bandini - Handloom #mmsaree .. styling @stylebyami @manishmalhotraworld.”

Also Read : Athiya Shetty – KL Rahul welcome 2026 with daughter Evaarah; star couple’s New Year post melts hearts

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