Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently offered fans a glimpse into her Vietnam holiday with her husband Raj Nidimoru. The actress shared a series of pictures from their getaway, capturing moments from their time together and giving fans a peek into their relaxed trip.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump during Vietnam getaway with Raj Nidimoru; see pics

Samantha, who is expecting her first child with Raj, was seen flaunting her baby bump in one of the pictures. The couple appeared to be making the most of their time in Vietnam as they visited different locations and took part in various activities.

The first few photographs featured Samantha and Raj enjoying an immersive art experience. The couple was also seen sharing a meal at Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, which is known as the city's first Michelin-starred restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



Raj Nidimoru

In another picture, Samantha posed with her baby bump outside the Saigon Opera House. She was also seen with Raj at a pickleball club, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's holiday activities. Sharing the pictures on social media, Samantha kept the caption simple and wrote, "Just us."

The post soon caught the attention of several celebrities from the film industry. Kiara Advani reacted with a heart-eyed emoji, while Hansika Motwani and designer Kresha Bajaj also expressed their affection for Samantha's post.

Samantha and Raj are expecting their first child together. The actress confirmed her pregnancy in June this year during a Thank You Meet for her film 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' in Hyderabad. At the event, Samantha also spoke about stepping away from work for a while as she prepares for motherhood.

Speaking about her maternity break, Samantha had earlier told the media, "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy."

Her latest Vietnam pictures offer a glimpse into this personal phase of her life as she spends time with Raj ahead of the arrival of their first child.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: “Initially, there were not many backers for Maa Inti Bangaram and doubts raised about how it would do,” reveals Himank Duvvuru of Tralala Moving Pictures; also answers if they will remake the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer in Hindi

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