Tanishaa Mukerji recently gave her social media followers a glimpse into her close and playful bond with her elder sister, actress Kajol. Tanishaa shared a fun reel in which she compared herself to Cinderella and described Kajol as her “Prince”.

Tanishaa Mukerji calls sister Kajol her ‘prince’ in playful Cinderella reel; watch

In the video, Tanishaa can be seen lip-syncing to a viral voiceover while channeling the character of Cinderella. She dressed for the occasion in a green saree paired with a pink blouse and completed her traditional look with jewellery. Sharing the reel on social media, she wrote, "I'm Cinderella and my Prince is Kajol!"

Kajol and Tanishaa are the daughters of veteran actress Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. The sisters have an age gap of around three-and-a-half years, with Kajol being the elder sibling. Kajol was born on August 5, 1974, while Tanishaa was born on March 3, 1978.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji)

Tanishaa has spoken about her relationship with Kajol on several occasions and has often described their sibling dynamic as that of a “Tom and Jerry” duo. Their equation has also been visible during public appearances. A few years ago, during Durga Pooja celebrations, the sisters were seen getting into an argument in front of the paparazzi and people around them. Their mother Tanuja, who was present at the time, was seen scolding both daughters.

Earlier this month, Tanishaa celebrated Kajol’s 52nd birthday by sharing a candid picture of the two sisters. Alongside the photograph, she penned a heartfelt birthday message, writing, “My darling Kaddy may we always be laughing through life! Happy Birthday my beautiful sis. Love you!"

On the professional front, Tanishaa made her acting debut with the 2003 thriller Sssshhh.... She later appeared in films such as Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Neal 'n' Nikki, Tango Charlie, Sarkar, Unnale Unnale, One Two Three and Sarkar Raj. Her role in Sarkar was among the notable phases of her early film career.

Tanishaa later became a familiar face on television through reality shows. She participated in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and emerged as the first runner-up. She subsequently appeared on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Also Read : Tanuja picks ‘director’ Aditya Dhar over Ranveer Singh as the hero of ‘Dhurandhar’; calls it a ‘landmark’ film in fun review with Tanishaa Mukerji

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