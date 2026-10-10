The veteran actress recalled how Dilip Kumar welcomed a rain-soaked Nana Patekar into their Pali Hill home with a towel and a fresh shirt, leaving him deeply moved by the gesture.

Veteran actress Saira Banu paid tribute to Nana Patekar following his demise, sharing a heartwarming anecdote about the late actor and her husband, the legendary Dilip Kumar. In a social media post, she recalled an incident from the time Patekar received the Best Actor award for Krantiveer, highlighting a thoughtful gesture by Dilip Kumar that left a lasting impression on the actor.

Saira Banu remembers Nana Patekar with heartwarming anecdote about Dilip Kumar after his best actor win for Krantiveer

Recounting the memory, Saira Banu wrote, "Today, my thoughts go back to an incident that Nana ji once shared about Dilip Sahib, a memory that has stayed with me for the profound humanity it holds. After Nana ji received the Best Actor award for Krantiveer, Dilip Sahib invited him to our home in Pali Hill. As fate would have it, it began to rain heavily on his way to meet Sahib, and by the time he arrived, he was completely drenched.”

She went on to describe how Dilip Kumar responded when Patekar arrived at their home soaked in the rain. Rather than making a fuss, the veteran actor brought him a towel and a fresh shirt so he could dry himself and change.

“When Dilip Sahib saw him standing there, soaking wet, he did not make a fuss or utter a word. He simply went inside, brought a towel, gently dried Nana ji’s head, and then brought him a fresh shirt to change into. Just imagine that moment. Here was Dilip Sahib, an institution in himself, a legend whose very presence was an honour, expressing his affection not through grand words or gestures, but through the simplest, most beautiful act of kindness. Nana ji later said something that touched my heart deeply: “Isse bada kya award chahiye ek insaan ko?” And truly, what greater award can life give you than the love, warmth, and respect of someone you have admired so deeply? May he be remembered not only for the extraordinary characters he brought to life, but also for the memories, emotions, and impressions he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Nana ji. You will be deeply missed."

The anecdote offers a glimpse into Patekar’s admiration for Dilip Kumar and the personal memories that stayed with him beyond his professional achievements. Saira Banu’s tribute also reflected on the late actor’s legacy, remembering him for both his performances and the impressions he left on those who knew him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)



Nana Patekar, a recipient of the Padma Shri, passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. According to the details shared about his demise, the veteran actor suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was taken to Manipal Hospital, where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the news.

Known for his acclaimed work across Hindi and Marathi cinema, Patekar earned widespread recognition for performances in films including Krantiveer. His contribution to Indian cinema spanned decades, with roles that showcased his range across intense dramas and mainstream films.

Saira Banu, one of Hindi cinema’s prominent actresses of the 1960s and 1970s, is known for films such as Junglee, Padosan and Victoria No. 203. Through her tribute, she remembered Patekar with affection, sharing a story that underscored the enduring value of kindness and respect among artistes.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn mourns the death of Nana Patekar with a heartfelt note: “His presence was powerful, his performances unforgettable”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.