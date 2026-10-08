The actor remembered his Apaharan co-star with a tribute on social media, recalling the impact of Patekar’s performances and his absence from Indian cinema.

Ajay Devgn has joined several members of the film fraternity in mourning the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. On Thursday, October 8, the actor took to social media to remember his Apaharan co-star, sharing a picture from the Prakash Jha directorial along with a heartfelt note.

Ajay Devgn mourns the death of Nana Patekar with a heartfelt note: “His presence was powerful, his performances unforgettable”

Sharing the throwback image from Apaharan, Ajay Devgn reflected on the impact Nana Patekar had through his performances over the years. The actor highlighted how Patekar could evoke a wide range of emotions on screen and remembered the powerful presence he brought to his roles.

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Not many made us happy, sad and feel anger quite the way Nana did. His presence was powerful, his performances unforgettable, and his absence will now be deeply felt. Rest well, Nana…Om Shanti.”

The tribute comes as the film industry continues to come to terms with the sudden loss of Nana Patekar. The veteran actor and Padma Shri recipient passed away in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 75. He reportedly suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, following which he was taken to Manipal Hospital. He was later declared dead at approximately 5:20 AM IST. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



Nana Patekar and Ajay Devgn had previously shared screen space in Apaharan, the 2005 crime drama directed by Prakash Jha. The film featured Devgn as Ajay Shastri, while Patekar played the character of Tabrez Alam. Their collaboration remains one of the notable associations between two acclaimed performers of Hindi cinema.

Following Nana Patekar’s demise, tributes have been pouring in from across the film industry, with colleagues and contemporaries remembering his distinctive screen presence and contribution to Indian cinema.

The veteran actor’s last rites are scheduled to be performed at his farmhouse in Donje on the outskirts of Pune. The Maharashtra government has also announced a state funeral with full state honours. His mortal remains are being transferred from Goa to Pune, where family, friends and members of the film fraternity are expected to pay their final respects.

Also Read: Throwback: When Nana Patekar revealed being offered a ‘lousy role of a rapist’ in Aaj Ki Awaz: “I ABUSED the person who had offered me that role”; also once said, “Meri aur Ajay Devgn ki dosti MARTE dum tak rahegi”

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