Rajkummar Rao on working with his FTII classmate Jaideep Ahlawat in Prahaar, “We share a comfort zone because we have spent so many years together”

Bringing together some of the finest talents in Indian cinema, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam marks a special collaboration between director Avinash Arun Dhaware, Rajkummar Rao and Jaideep Ahlawat. Reflecting on the privilege of bringing the two acclaimed actors together, Avinash Arun shared his excitement about the project, while Rajkummar Rao opened up about his longstanding camaraderie with Jaideep, who was his batch mate at FTII (Film and Television Institute of India).

Rajkummar Rao on working with his FTII classmate Jaideep Ahlawat in Prahaar, “We share a comfort zone because we have spent so many years together”

Speaking about his bond with Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajkummar Rao said, “Jaideep is my classmate and a phenomenal actor. We share a comfort zone because we have spent so many years together and our director Avinash Arun was our junior.”

Sharing his thoughts on working with Rajkummar and bringing the two actors together, director Avinash Arun said, “Rajkummar is a thorough actor and my friend since institute days. We never got a chance to work with each other. I am very fortunate that we got to work on a project like Prahaar. This a very special project for us, and I feel lucky to have brought Jaideep and Raj together, two of India’s finest actors.”

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Tarun Sharma and Lalit Prabhakar. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the film brings to the screen the story surrounding one of India’s most significant legal battles following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Produced by Maddock Films, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is all set to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

Also Read: Prahaar: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi come together for romantic track ‘Tujh Mein Basi Meri Jaan’; Shreya Ghoshal – Sonu Nigam pairing sparks buzz

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