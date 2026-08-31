Television fiction is a daily companion, bringing into homes aspirational characters whose dreams, dilemmas and journeys often feel deeply personal. It is this unique relationship between audiences and storytelling that brings ZEE and Google together to introduce fiction-led AI Search integration, bringing Google Search’s AI Mode into the storytelling worlds of Zee TV's popular fiction show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan among others.

Z and Google collaborate for an integration of Google Search’s AI mode in popular Zee TV fiction shows

Launching on Independence Day, the collaboration moves beyond conventional product placement, weaving Google Search’s AI Mode organically into the journeys of key characters and making it a natural part of the storytelling experience. Across relatable moments and everyday dilemmas, audiences will experience how Google Search AI Mode can process complex queries and help people easily discover the information they need to make confident decisions.

The collaboration leverages ZEE's Dilfluencer Moments, a bespoke solution that weaves brand ethos into real and authentic storytelling that travels across screens and formats, leading to community engagement. Built on the belief that audiences connect most deeply with stories, characters and moments they trust, Dilfluencer Moments lets brands become a meaningful part of the narrative itself, originating within Zee TV's trusted fiction ecosystem and extending across multiple touchpoints. In this collaboration, Google Search’s AI Mode becomes a natural part of those moments, assisting characters as they navigate challenges, explore possibilities and make informed choices in ways that feel authentic to the story.

As part of the collaboration, ZEE and Google have also launched a brand film featuring Amandeep Sidhu who plays the role of Sneha from Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan. Set in a candid behind-the-scenes moment, the film begins with an ordinary conversation between Amandeep and her makeup artist, Aarti played by Rajsi Bhave. When Aarti reveals that she is leaving to pursue her long-held dream of opening her own beauty salon, Amandeep is both surprised and curious. As the conversation unfolds, Aarti shares how she navigated the many questions, uncertainties and decisions involved in starting a business, with a helpful guide by her side: Google Search’s AI Mode. Through a warm, relatable and aspirational exchange, the film demonstrates how AI Mode can understand context, simplify complex situations and help individuals with the information they need.

Built around the campaign thought, “Google Search ka Naya AI Mode, Samjhe, Samjhaye aur Raah Dikhaye”, the initiative showcases how Google Search’s AI Mode adds a more conversational layer to the trusted Search experience. While the brand film introduces audiences to the proposition, the storytelling continues across upcoming episodes of Tumm Se Tumm Takk and Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, where viewers will see AI Mode play a meaningful role at key moments in the characters' journeys, helping them with their everyday questions and situations, explore possibilities and make informed decisions with greater clarity and confidence. Through the upcoming story arcs, audiences will witness how Google Search's new AI Mode provides intuitive, contextual assistance, becoming a reliable tool in the characters' journeys as they navigate aspirations, dilemmas and everyday decisions.

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The film culminates with Amandeep breaking the fourth wall and inviting viewers to experience Google Search’s AI Mode for themselves. The film also serves as a gateway to the larger story fiction integration, where audiences will continue to see Google Search AI Mode woven not only into upcoming storylines but also the further narrative across Zee TV's fiction shows.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Kanika Kalra, Director, Platforms & Ecosystems, Consumer Marketing, India, said: “With the introduction of AI Mode, we are redefining what Search can do for the Indian consumer. This is a fundamental shift toward advanced thinking, reasoning, and personalisation built directly into Search. With Zee as our partner, this is our attempt to bring Google Search's AI intelligence to the world of Drama.”

Speaking about the partnership, Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer, Advertisement Revenue, ZEEL, said: “Advertisers today are looking for more than visibility; they are looking for meaningful ways to connect with consumers in environments they trust. This collaboration with Google Search AI Mode demonstrates how entertainment can create that connection by integrating brands naturally into stories that audiences are already emotionally invested in. Through Dilfluencer Moments, we have been building new storytelling-led solutions for marketers, and this partnership showcases how even a technology product can be woven seamlessly into a narrative to drive both relevance and engagement at scale.”

Speaking about the announcement film, Kartik Mahadev, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said: “The most powerful integrations are those that become part of the story world, moving naturally with its characters. That was our ambition with Google Search in AI Mode, and this first film sets the tone for what’s to come. Launching around Independence Day with our Dilfluencer, Sneha from Zee TV, the story gives the idea of independence a contemporary, everyday meaning, one that can remain relevant well beyond the occasion. At ZEE, our characters and storytelling have the ability to build empathy at scale. Dilfluencer Moments harnesses that influence to go a step further in helping audiences discover new possibilities, build confidence in new behaviours, and turn cultural moments into meaningful adoption.”

Also Read: Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: Shubhangi Latkar opens up about Ganga’s struggle to rebuild her life after losing her ‘dhaba’

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