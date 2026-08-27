Rohit Saraf takes on an intense new avatar in The Revolutionaries trailer

The much-awaited trailer of The Revolutionaries has been released, offering a glimpse into Rohit Saraf’s intense new avatar. The actor plays Sachindranath Sanyal in the period drama, marking a departure from the kind of roles he has explored so far.

Rohit Saraf takes on an intense new avatar in The Revolutionaries trailer

One of the most noticeable aspects of the trailer is Saraf’s physical transformation. His changed appearance adds to the intensity of his character and helps bring the historical setting to life. The actor also takes on several demanding action sequences, showcasing a side of his performance that audiences have not seen before.

Saraf’s portrayal is marked by intensity and determination as he steps into the world of revolutionary freedom fighters. His action-packed performance and physical transformation further highlight his attempt to take on a different kind of role and move beyond familiar territory.

The trailer introduces a more intense and action-oriented side of Rohit Saraf, making The Revolutionaries a notable addition to his filmography.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the period drama follows a group of young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was necessary to challenge and end British rule in India. The Revolutionaries is set to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 11.

Also Read : The Revolutionaries: T-Series releases ‘Jai Durga’ devotional anthem ahead of Prime Video series premiere

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