Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

8 Days To Mirzapur: The Movie! Makers set countdown with ‘say no to violence’ post featuring Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya And Guddu Pandit

The countdown to Mirzapur: The Movie has officially begun, with the much-awaited film set to arrive in cinemas in just eight days. Backed by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the movie marks the theatrical debut of the popular Mirzapur franchise, bringing its much-loved characters and world to the big screen for the first time.

8 Days To Mirzapur: The Movie! Makers set countdown with ‘say no to violence’ post featuring Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya And Guddu Pandit

The film has generated considerable anticipation since its announcement. Its teaser and trailer have further added to the excitement among fans, who are now waiting to see Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit return in a larger-than-life cinematic setting.

Marking eight days to the release, the makers took to social media to share a special post featuring Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. One of the pictures carried the message ‘Say No To Violence’, while another showed the three characters posing with a gun behind their backs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Along with the pictures, the makers shared a quirky caption that read, “Say no to bhailence, samjhe? 8 din mein aa rahe hai theatres mein. #MirzapurTheMovie #8Days ToGo”

The post has added to the buzz surrounding the film as the franchise prepares to make its transition from the OTT space to theatres. Known for its intense characters, rivalries and action-packed storytelling, Mirzapur has built a strong following over the years.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serve as co-producers.

Also Read : Ali Fazal explains how Mirzapur series leads into the movie: “Everyone must go home and watch Series 1 but only till episode 6. As from episode 6 the story of movie starts and revolves”

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