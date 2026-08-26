Richa Chadha marked the festival of Onam with her daughter Zuneyra at Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple in Kerala. The actor attended a special ceremony at the temple, where she participated in the unveiling of Gurupuram Arjunan, a life-size mechanical elephant that she gifted to the temple.

Richa Chadha on celebrating Onam with daughter Zuneyra at Kerala temple, “To see my daughter enjoy the festivities, colours and immerse in the traditions felt truly special”

Richa and Zuneyra joined the celebrations dressed in traditional attire, with the actor opting for a white and gold sari while her daughter wore a traditional Onam outfit. The occasion included a Chenda Melam performance and a Thiruvathira dance, adding to the festive atmosphere. Richa also participated in the celebrations and shared an Onam Sadhya with the people present.

Speaking about the occasion, Richa Chadha said, “It was a very special feeling to be here in person and celebrate Onam in such a beautiful and culturally rich setting. To be there with my daughter made it even more special. To see her enjoy the festivities, colours and immerse her in the traditions felt truly special. We got a special Onam dress made for her to be dressed for the occasion. Our festivals, traditions are such an integral part of who we are. I believe that embracing our culture also means understanding how we can carry these traditions forward with greater compassion, with the aid of technology. There is something beautiful about witnessing a tradition being preserved that too, in a kinder and more thoughtful way of celebrating it.”

She further spoke about the significance of Onam and the thought behind gifting the mechanical elephant to the temple. “Onam is a festival that celebrates togetherness, abundance, gratitude and the spirit of community. Celebrations should always include compassion. Elephants are such magnificent and intelligent beings, these large mammals are highly social. They deserve to live freely in their natural environment with their kind. I am truly grateful that this temple, its trustees agreed to this magnificent present. I am sure it will become a local attraction! For me, this was not simply about presenting an elephant to a temple; it was about being part of a cultural celebration, experiencing the warmth of the people, eating Onam Sadhya with them here and contributing in a small way to something that can have a larger impact,” she added.

Concluding her note, the actor said, “I hope more people see that tradition and compassion do not have to be at odds with each other. We can celebrate our festivals, honour our customs and still make choices that are kinder to animals. I feel grateful to have been able to witness this moment and to celebrate Onam in such a meaningful way.”

The ceremony concluded with traditional performances and celebrations, with Richa and her daughter participating in the festivities. The actor’s presence and gesture of presenting Gurupuram Arjunan made the occasion a celebration centred on culture, tradition and compassion.

Also Read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal join Conan O’Brien’s India adventure in ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ season 3

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