Ajay Devgn mourns filmmaker Kuku Kohli’s death: “Forever grateful for the faith you had in me”

Actor Ajay Devgn has mourned the death of filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who played a significant role in launching his career with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante. Kohli passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Ajay Devgn mourns filmmaker Kuku Kohli’s death: “Forever grateful for the faith you had in me”

Taking to X, Ajay remembered the filmmaker and expressed gratitude for the faith he had in him at the beginning of his career.

“Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti,” Ajay wrote.

Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji.

Om Shanti.🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 26, 2026

Kuku Kohli launched Ajay Devgn with Phool Aur Kaante

Kuku Kohli directed Phool Aur Kaante, which marked Ajay Devgn’s debut as a leading actor. Released in 1991, the action drama went on to become a commercial success and established Ajay as a new face in Hindi cinema.

The filmmaker subsequently worked with Ajay on films including Haqeeqat and Suhaag. Their professional association became an important chapter in the actor’s early career. Kohli was also known for films such as Anari No. 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. He was married to veteran actress Aruna Irani and was previously married to Rita Kohli.

Also Read: Phool Aur Kaante filmmaker Kuku Kohli dies

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