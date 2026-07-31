Actor Rasika Dugal has built a filmography around women who resist conventional definitions of a heroine, from Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur to Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime. Her characters have been noted for embracing contradictions rather than perfection, spanning roles such as Safia in Manto, Savita in Hamid, Dolly in Out of Love and Mallika in Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

Rasika Dugal explains why she chooses morally ambiguous women; says, “Being interesting is far more important than being likeable”

Speaking about her approach to choosing roles, Rasika Dugal said, “I’ve never consciously gone looking for characters who are morally ambiguous. I’ve always searched for are characters that reflect the complexity of real people. Human beings are contradictory, inconsistent and constantly evolving. That’s what fascinates me as an actor. If I can understand why a character makes a certain choice even if I personally disagree with it then I know there’s something worth exploring.”

She added, “For a long time, female characters were expected to be symbols of virtue, sacrifice or perfection. Today, writers are allowing women to be flawed, selfish, ambitious, vulnerable, manipulative, compassionate and courageous; sometimes all at once. I think that’s a far more honest reflection of life. We don’t have to agree with every decision a character makes to empathise with her journey.”

On Beena Tripathi from Mirzapur, she said, “Beena Tripathi is a great example of that. People often ask me if she’s a hero or a villain. I think she is a woman trying to survive in a deeply patriarchal and violent world using the tools available to her. Her choices are uncomfortable, sometimes shocking, but they emerge from her circumstances. That’s what makes her interesting to me.”

On Neeti Singh from Delhi Crime, she said, “Neeti Singh, on the other hand, operates from an entirely different emotional space. She is measured, compassionate and quietly resilient. She isn’t loud or performative, yet she possesses immense strength. What I love is that neither woman can be reduced to a single adjective. As actors, we’re often told to make characters ‘likeable’, but I think being interesting is far more important than being likeable. People we meet in real life are rarely perfect; they surprise us, disappoint us, inspire us and sometimes frustrate us all at the same time. I believe audiences today are incredibly intelligent. They don’t want idealised women anymore; they want real women. They want to see people who make mistakes, carry regrets, fight their circumstances and continue moving forward despite their imperfections.”

She said, “If the stories I’ve been fortunate enough to be part of contribute, even in a small way, to expanding how women are represented on screen, then I consider that a privilege. I hope we continue moving towards stories where women aren’t expected to symbolize perfection, they’re simply allowed to be fully human.”

Rasika Dugal is set to return as Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Movie. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Also Read: Rasika Dugal reflects on Beena Tripathi’s legacy ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie release

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