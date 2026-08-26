Rakul Preet Singh is set to make a striking impression as Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated Ramayana. Her character look moves beyond conventional mythological styling, bringing together regal Lankan grandeur, dramatic jewellery and contemporary couture to create a visually powerful interpretation. Here are the key elements that define Rakul’s sensational Surpanakha aesthetic:

Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s regal Surpanakha transformation for Ramayana

1. Sculpted Metallic Corsetry & Golden Leaf Detailing

At the heart of the look is a striking strapless metallic corset featuring intricate leaf-like overlays. The sculpted gold detailing creates the impression of molten metal resting against her silhouette, blending the language of royal armour with modern haute couture.

2. Antique Gold Jewellery & Regal Layering

Reflecting Surpanakha’s royal lineage, Rakul is styled in elaborate antique gold jewellery. Multi-layered kasu mala-inspired necklaces, ornate bajubands, statement earrings and an expansive matha patti come together to create a commanding regal presence.

3. Gold Body Chains & Deep Crimson Draping

Delicate gold body jewellery accentuates the waist and torso, while rich crimson-red drapes add movement and drama. The interplay of structured metallic elements with fluid silk creates a striking contrast, capturing the character’s powerful and alluring duality.

4. Smoky Eyes & Contemporary Mythological Glamour

The beauty look adds a modern edge to the period aesthetic. Deeply smudged eyeliner, subtle kohl, soft contouring and glossy nude lips give Rakul an intense, mysterious appearance. A delicate gold-chained nath adds another layer of dramatic detailing.

5. Untamed Waves for Raw, Dramatic Impact

Her long, voluminous dark hair is left loose in textured waves rather than being styled into a traditional royal coiffure. The untamed finish adds an element of rawness and intensity, complementing Surpanakha’s fierce personality and dramatic screen presence.

Rakul Preet Singh’s transformation brings together mythology and modern fashion language, creating a Surpanakha who feels regal, intense and visually unforgettable.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh reveals why she chose to play Surpanakha in Ramayana; says, “There is so much more to her story”

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