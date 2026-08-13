Rahul Bhatt, renowned celebrity fitness trainer and son of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt, has ventured into a new format with his fitness-centric vlog and podcast-style show Unfiltered. The first episode, titled Episode 01: Conversation Between Sets, features none other than his childhood friend and relative, actor Emraan Hashmi, as the duo come together for a candid conversation inside a gym.

Rahul Bhatt reveals his experience as the first physical trainer of Emraan Hashmi; says, “The cheque bounced”

Unlike conventional celebrity chat shows, Unfiltered brings its conversations to the gym floor. In the promo, Rahul is seen guiding Emraan through different aspects of his workout routine, including techniques to improve his posture and physical fitness. The session also doubles up as a nostalgic conversation, with the two revisiting memories from their childhood and Emraan’s early days in the film industry.

Announcing the first episode on social media, Rahul wrote, “No filters. No rehearsals. Just real conversations. Starting this journey with Emraan Hashmi. We talk cinema, fitness, life, experiences and everything that happens between the sets.” Rahul also added a disclaimer, which read, “This episode is completely unscripted — featuring candid conversations, fun moments, personal experiences, and a few things to learn along the way. Views expressed are personal.”

One of the most interesting revelations in the episode comes when Emraan opens up about their early fitness days. Recalling their childhood, the actor jokingly said that he and Rahul, whom he referred to as Sunny, were the most “unfit” kids. Emraan quipped, “Sunny was more unfit than I was.” However, Emraan went on to praise Rahul’s transformation and his commitment to fitness over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Bhatt (@rahulbhattuncensored)



He revealed that Rahul was actually his first-ever gym trainer and trained him before his Bollywood debut in Footpath. Rahul then recalled a hilarious incident from those early training days. Talking about Emraan joining the gym, he said, “Emi ne toh join kiya (Emraan did join). He came Sharafat se (sincerely) once, twice, regularly. But then the cheque bounced.” The revelation left Emraan in splits. He responded, “That’s because of Mukesh ji,” while Rahul added, “It is because of my chacha. I know it is because of Mukesh ji, the cheque bounced.”

The first episode concludes with a note teasing the continuation of their conversation in Episode 2 of Unfiltered, promising more candid anecdotes from Rahul Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi’s long-standing friendship.

Also Read: Awarapan 2 could become Emraan Hashmi’s BIGGEST opener; trade hails his return to mass cinema: “Youngsters have heard about the LEGEND of Emraan Hashmi, but they haven’t experienced him in that avatar on the big screen”

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