Radhikka Madan has spoken about the pressure women face to conform to unrealistic beauty standards and the constant scrutiny surrounding their appearance. The actor expressed solidarity with Katrina Kaif, who faced criticism over her postpartum weight gain, and reflected on her own experiences with body-shaming. Radhikka highlighted how women are often judged regardless of whether they gain or lose weight, pointing to the unrealistic expectations placed on them.

Radhikka Madan recalls struggles with body-shaming and unrealistic beauty standards: “It started affecting my health”

Radhikka Madan recalls body-shaming during her physical transformation

In a conversation with HT City, Radhikka recalled how her physical transformation for films became a subject of criticism. The actor revealed that she gained weight for Pataakha and subsequently began losing it while working on Shiddat and Angrezi Medium. However, the comments about her appearance continued, eventually taking a toll on her health.

“I had gained 15 kgs for Pataakha, and I was losing that weight through Shiddat and Angrezi Medium. I was told that I was 'too fat. How will she become a heroine?' I kept losing weight and shooting back-to-back, and fully became like bones. It started affecting my health, so I took a break,” she shared.

Radhikka explained that even after losing weight, she continued to face criticism. While she was initially considered too heavy, her slimmer appearance led to a different set of comments. The experience made her question why she was trying to meet other people's expectations when their opinions kept changing.

“Earlier, I was too fat, now I was too thin, and in between, I was neither here nor there. I asked myself, why am I trying to please people when they will never be happy? So, I started focusing on feeling healthy rather than chasing a particular body size,” she said.

Radhikka Madan on unrealistic beauty standards

The actor also addressed the pressure young girls face to fit into society's narrow definition of beauty. She pointed out how media representations often reinforce a fixed idea of what an ideal woman should look like, influencing perceptions of appearance from an early age.

Recalling her school days, Radhikka revealed that she had a unibrow and facial hair. However, she credited her upbringing with helping her develop confidence and accept her appearance without constantly seeking validation from others. “I find the idea of loving yourself a bit too cliche, but you have to accept yourself and have fun. Find your own quirks,” she said.

Acknowledging that ignoring online criticism is not always easy, Radhikka encouraged people to understand that the idea of a perfect woman is shaped by societal expectations. She also emphasised that accepting oneself is a gradual process that requires time and patience. “But be on this journey of finding yourself, your ground, and start by accepting yourself because you are like a snowflake,” Radhikka concluded.

On the work front, Radhikka was last seen in Lust Stories 3, which is streaming on Netflix.

Also Read : Radhikka Madan, Vijay Varma open up on intimate scenes leaking online: “You have to keep in mind that a leak is always a possibility”

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