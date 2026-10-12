Katrina Kaif marks Kay Beauty’s first year in the UK: “We’ve always created products with South Asian skin tones and beauty needs at the heart of everything we do”

One year after making its UK debut, Kay Beauty is celebrating a milestone in its international journey, with Co-Founder Katrina Kaif coming to London to mark the occasion with the brand’s growing UK community at Space NK’s Oxford Circus flagship. Co-founded by Katrina Kaif and Nykaa, Kay Beauty has spent its first year in the UK bringing its distinctive approach to performance, care and inclusive beauty to a new generation of consumers, while building a growing presence across the country’s beauty landscape.

Katrina Kaif marks Kay Beauty’s first year in the UK: “We’ve always created products with South Asian skin tones and beauty needs at the heart of everything we do”

A Celebration of a Stand-Out First Year To mark Kay Beauty’s milestone first year in the UK, guests attended Space NK’s Oxford Circus flagship store for an afternoon celebrating vibrant Diwali beauty and individual creativity. Alongside an exclusive masterclass in creating a signature Diwali “Gloss Up” Look, Katrina shared insights on her beauty journey, the inspiration behind Kay Beauty and the power of self-expression.

Katrina Kaif, Co-Founder, Kay Beauty, said, “Kay Beauty was born from the belief that beauty should feel inclusive, intuitive and deeply personal. We've always created products with South Asian skin tones and beauty needs at the heart of everything we do, and it's been incredibly rewarding to see that resonate far beyond India. Over the past year, we've loved seeing the response to Kay Beauty at Space NK, and this visit is an opportunity to build on that momentum. It's about spending time with the South Asian community that has embraced the brand, connecting with beauty enthusiasts across the UK, and continuing conversations around representation, performance and innovation in beauty. Space NK has always been a beauty playground during my visits, a space where I’ve explored, experimented, and discovered so many of my favourite products, so seeing Kay Beauty continue to sit alongside some of the world's most loved beauty brands, is incredibly special. As we look ahead, we're excited to keep building a global community around the values we've always believed in - that makeup should celebrate individuality, perform beautifully, and make everyone feel seen.”

“The first year of Kay Beauty in the UK has been an encouraging chapter in our journey as we build an Indian beauty brand with global relevance. Seeing our products become bestsellers at Space NK and the brand reach top product status on TikTok Shop within six weeks of launch has been particularly meaningful, as it reflects the connection we are building with consumers beyond our home market. The recognition as Best New Brand at the CEW UK Consumer Choice Awards 2026 is another important milestone for us. As we enter our second year, our focus is on deepening our relationship with UK consumers, continuing to bring them products that combine performance and care, and building Kay Beauty into a brand with enduring relevance globally,” added Adwaita Nayar, Co-founder and Executive Director of Nykaa & CEO, House of Nykaa.

The brand is now delivering an annualised NSV run rate of Rs. 300 crores (approximately £24 million), having achieved profitability within its first year of operations and continued to scale with strong business fundamentals. With nearly 3 million consumers in India, Kay Beauty has built a strong consumer franchise and is now India’s largest celebrity-led beauty brand, combining modern innovation with India’s rich beauty heritage to create high-performance, skin-friendly formulas designed for diverse complexions.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif opens up on beauty secrets amid trolling: “My skin became more sensitive post-pregnancy”

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