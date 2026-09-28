Radhikka Madan, Vijay Varma open up on intimate scenes leaking online: “You have to keep in mind that a leak is always a possibility”

Radhikka Madan and Vijay Varma have opened up about the concerns surrounding intimate scenes being leaked and circulated online. The actors, who are part of Lust Stories 3, spoke about the risks involved in filming such scenes and how they deal with the possibility of footage being shared without their control.

Their comments come after Radhika Apte recently recalled feeling scared when nude scenes from her 2016 film Parched were leaked online. The incident brought attention once again to the challenges actors can face when intimate footage from films reaches platforms and websites beyond the intended release.

Radhikka Madan, Vijay Varma open up on intimate scenes leaking online: “You have to keep in mind that a leak is always a possibility”

Radhikka Madan says leaks are beyond an actor’s control

In an interview with News18, Radhikka Madan, who features in an intimate scene with Ali Fazal in Lust Stories 3, acknowledged that actors cannot completely control what happens to such footage once it is filmed. She said that performers need to trust the intention behind their work as well as the filmmakers who create the scene, before moving on from it.

Radhikka also admitted that she considers the possibility of a leak while agreeing to perform an intimate scene. She said, “Jinki nazrein kharab hai, unka hum kya kar sakte hai? We can’t barge into their homes and tell them to refrain from doing these things. You genuinely can’t do anything. When you do an intimate scene, you have to keep in mind that a leak is always a possibility. You go into it knowing that risk exists and also hope that it doesn’t happen."

Vijay Varma on dealing with audience gaze

Vijay Varma also reflected on the issue, recalling his intimate scene with his then rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment of Lust Stories 2. The scene was widely circulated online and reportedly downloaded from multiple websites.

Talking about how he approaches intimate scenes despite the possibility of footage circulating, Vijay said, “We need to be able to shut out the audience gaze while filming such scenes. We know that these clips are going to circulate a lot. That’s just the nature of how things work. There are some things you can’t change. Certain clips get floated around a lot more on all kinds of pages. But if I can’t let go of these thoughts, I won’t be able to do the work that I do, and I can’t be pushing boundaries as an actor."

Lust Stories 3 is the third instalment in the anthology franchise. The film brings together Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, who have directed four stories exploring love, desire, intimacy and modern relationships. The anthology features Vijay Varma, Radhikka Madan, Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma and others.

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