Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar has revealed that one of the most memorable phrases in the title song of Dil Chahta Hai almost did not make it into the film. Speaking with Anupama Chopra, Akhtar said he had serious reservations about the words ‘chamkile din’ in the title track, and that he was hoping the phrase would be dropped even while the song was being recorded.

Farhan Akhtar reveals he almost cut “chamkile din” from Dil Chahta Hai title track written by his father Javed Akhtar

Recalling the writing process, Akhtar said, “I saw advertising ‘chamkila, chamkila’. I’m like, yeah, this is just not right.”

Javed Akhtar, who wrote the lyrics for the song, was not willing to let the word go. He argued that its unfamiliarity was exactly what made it effective.

“He’s like, please, this will be the USP of the song,” Akhtar recalled. “This word is not used in any other song. It will be a new word, a new way to describe friendship.”

Akhtar eventually agreed, though his reservations continued through the recording process. “I had a problem with it when it was being recorded and being sung,” he said. “Every time ‘chamkile din’ was said, my toes were curling in my shoes.”

Javed Akhtar stood by his decision, and the word remained in the song. Twenty-five years later, the phrase is closely associated with the Dil Chahta Hai title track and the film’s depiction of friendship.

Akhtar noted that although he directed the film, he chose to trust his father’s instinct over his own in this instance, a decision that shaped one of the song’s defining lines.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar reveals why fans kept asking when Mirzapur: The Movie would release; says, “They have demanded this movie”

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