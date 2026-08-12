Indian Army veteran Colonel Vembu Shankar has raised concerns over a scene in Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, alleging that the Indian National Flag has been incorrectly positioned on the coffin of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in the series.

Army veteran calls out alleged Tricolour error in Operation Safed Sagar scene, seeks apology from makers and Netflix: “I am shocked”

Shankar shared a screengrab from the show on Instagram, pointing to a sequence in which Siddharth, who portrays Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, is represented through the coffin carried by characters played by Mihir Ahuja and Abhay Verma. Mihir portrays Flying Officer C.H. Bal Reddy, also known as Baldy, while Abhay plays Flying Officer Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal, known as Dhali.

According to the Army veteran, the Tricolour covering Ahuja's coffin in the scene has not been positioned in accordance with the Flag Code of India. He questioned how the alleged error made it through the production process despite the involvement of military advisers and the relevant authorities. “I am shocked how the authorities at the Service Headquarters and the military advisors have overlooked this fact,” Shankar said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vembu Shankar (@vembushankar)

The veteran also called upon the makers and those responsible for the scene to acknowledge the alleged error and issue an apology through mainstream media.

The concern comes in the context of the real-life story of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, an Indian Air Force officer who was killed during the Kargil War in 1999. Ahuja was part of the Indian Air Force's operations during the conflict and was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for his service.

Operation Safed Sagar explores the Indian Air Force's role during the Kargil War and focuses on Operation Safed Sagar, the high-altitude air operation carried out during the conflict. The series brings the experiences of military personnel involved in the operation to the screen and features an ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Vinay Pathak, Manu Rishi Chadha, Abhay Verma, Arnav Bhasin, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri, Barun Sobti, Dia Mirza and Prajakta Koli, among others.

As of now, the makers of Operation Safed Sagar have not issued a response to Shankar's concerns or his call for an apology. The allegation regarding the flag placement remains his stated objection to the scene.

Also Read: Amul pays tribute to Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar with witty ‘Operation Peela Butter’ artwork

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