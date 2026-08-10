Endemol Shine has established itself as one of India’s leading production houses, delivering some of the country’s biggest and most celebrated scripted and unscripted shows. The production house has now returned with a brand-new season of its iconic reality franchise, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Darr Ka Naya Daur. Hosted by celebrated filmmaker and action director Rohit Shetty, the latest season has made a roaring start, receiving a winning response from audiences right from its very first week.

Endemol Shine India’s Khatron Ke Khiladi: Darr Ka Naya Daur becomes no. 1 non-fiction launch of 2026

The show has now emerged as the No. 1 Non-Fiction Launch of 2026 as per Mixpanel, JioHotstar HGE Non Fiction Launches in 2026 for 1st January '26 to 2nd August '26. While the show booked this victory, the host Rohit Shetty shared, “This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been special because we’ve gone back to the core of the show, facing your fears. With Darr Ka Naya Daur, the idea was very clear: if we are coming back, we have to come back bigger, tougher and with something new for the audience. The response we’ve received has been incredible and becoming the No. 1 non-fiction launch of 2026 makes it even more special. At the end of the day, we make the show for the audience, and when they give it this kind of love, that is the biggest win for all of us.”

Set against the spectacular backdrop of Cape Town, South Africa, this season brings a refreshed and high-energy format that has generated even greater anticipation among viewers. A major highlight is the face-off between old contestants and new contestants, allowing audiences to witness familiar fan-favourite faces competing against fresh challengers in an intense showdown of daring stunts.

The season also introduces reimagined stunts and heightened challenges, pushing contestants beyond physical limits. Along with action-packed tasks, participants will be tested on their mental strength, decision-making skills and endurance under pressure.

The current contestants on the show are Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral, Rubina Dilaik, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Shagun Sharma, Avinash Mishra, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor and Ruhanika Dhawan.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Darr Ka Naya Daur premieres on August 1. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM.

Also Read: Kiran Rao says she wants to make films like Rohit Shetty; reveals plans for horror, noir and comedy-drama projects

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