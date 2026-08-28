Meghna Gulzar praises Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance in Daayra: “Daayra unveils an entirely unseen facet of the actor that is Kareena Kapoor”

Kareena Kapoor is set to explore a different side of her with Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra. Ahead of the trailer release on August 31, Meghna has spoken about Kareena’s performance, describing it as an “entirely unseen facet” of the actor.

Meghna Gulzar praises Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance in Daayra: “Daayra unveils an entirely unseen facet of the actor that is Kareena Kapoor”

Daayra brings Kareena together with Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The two portray police officers who have contrasting approaches to their profession, justice and the situations they encounter. Their opposing personalities form a key part of the film’s narrative.

Sharing her thoughts on Kareena’s role, Meghna wrote in an Instagram note, “Daayra unveils an entirely unseen facet of the actor that is Kareena Kapoor. Kareena as Ajooni, is stoic, unreadable. She cracks open situations and people with a smile.”

Meghna also described how Prithviraj’s character Raman complements Ajooni. She wrote, “Prithviraj Sukumaran as Raman, is the hinge to Kareena's Ajooni. Seething with a caged rage. And almost never smiles. The two are the Ying and Yang of Daayra. And that's just one of the many dualities that Daayra navigates.”

The filmmaker said bringing together Kareena, who represents Hindi cinema, and Prithviraj, known for his work in Malayalam cinema, was a significant casting opportunity for her. “As a casting opportunity, it was a dream come true for me. To get two prolific actors from the Hindi and Malayalam film industry to face each other off,” she wrote.

Meghna Gulzar Explores the Grey Areas in Daayra

Inspired by several true events from different parts of India, Daayra does not focus on a single location. Instead, the film explores circumstances that can unfold across the country.

Meghna has previously explored morally complex situations in films such as Talvar, Raazi, Chhapaak and Sam Bahadur. She said her interest in such stories comes from her understanding that life cannot always be divided into simple categories.

“As a student of Sociology, I learned that our life and our society is not binary. It's not just black and white. There is a spectrum of grey that we exist in. In my journey as a filmmaker — through Talvar, Raazi, Chhapaak and Sam Bahadur, I have cherished exploring that very grey - within characters and within the world they, and we live in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar)

She added that Daayra takes this exploration a step further. “Daayra for me, not only explores that grey... It invades it... it attempts to dismantle it.”

At the heart of the story are Ajooni and Raman, two law enforcement officers who often find themselves on opposite sides of challenging situations. Meghna described Ajooni as “fiercely righteous” and Raman as “righteously fierce”.

“In it, the main protagonists — Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are both officers of law enforcement; and yet, they often find themselves on opposite sides of a delicate line. Kareena's Ajooni is fiercely righteous. Prithviraj as Raman is righteously fierce.”

Daayra trailer is scheduled to release on August 31, giving audiences their first detailed glimpse at the central conflict and the performances. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is co-written by her along with Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal.

Backed by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios, Daayra will be distributed by Pen Marudhar. The film is slated to arrive in theatres on September 18.

Also Read : Meghna Gulzar cast nearly 90 theatre actors for Daayra; even one-scene roles underwent rigorous auditions

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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