Sidharth Malhotra says physical preparation for The Vvaan went beyond fitness: “Training has to support all of that”

Sidharth Malhotra is set to explore the world of Indian folklore with The Vvaan, an upcoming fantasy adventure also starring Tamannaah Bhatia. For the actor, preparing for the role involved more than achieving a particular physique. He focused on developing the physicality required for a character navigating the film's demanding world.

Sidharth Malhotra says physical preparation for The Vvaan went beyond fitness: “Training has to support all of that”

Speaking about his approach to preparing for physically demanding roles, Sidharth said, “For me, the physical preparation always starts with understanding the character and what the world demands of him. I don't believe you can just arrive on set and expect the physicality to come together. It has to become part of the character.”

The actor explained that he distinguishes between simply looking fit and being physically ready for the requirements of a role. For The Vvaan, this meant considering how his character moves and responds to different situations.

“There is a difference between looking fit and being physically prepared for a role. For Vvaan, I had to think about how this character moves, how he reacts, how he carries himself and how he physically survives everything the story puts him through. The training has to support all of that,” he said.

Sidharth has previously undergone specialised training for action-oriented roles. For Yodha, he worked on close-quarter and hand-to-hand combat with Craig Macrae and his team, while also focusing on his overall conditioning. His preparation for The Vvaan similarly involved developing functional strength and agility suited to the character.

The actor said he enjoys the physical aspect of preparing for his films, particularly when it allows him to learn something new for a role.

“I actually enjoy the physical side of preparing for a film. I like being active, and I like pushing myself to learn something new for every character,” Sidharth said. He added, “The goal isn't to make the training visible. The goal is for the audience to believe the character when they see him on screen.”

According to Sidharth, maintaining a sense of realism was particularly important for The Vvaan, given its fantastical setting.

“The world of Vvaan is unlike anything I've done before. So the responsibility was to make sure that even within this fantastical setting, the character always feels grounded and believable,” he said.

The Vvaan is rooted in folklore and combines elements of fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour. The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The project also marks a collaboration between TVF, Balaji Motion Pictures and 11.11 Production.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. Manu Anand serves as the director of photography and visual director.

The Vvaan is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: The Vvaan teaser out: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia lead a visually stunning fantasy folklore spectacle

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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