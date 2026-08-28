Amaal Mallik takes a break from film music to focus on his well-being: “Bid me farewell now, I’ll be back”

Composer and singer Amaal Mallik has announced that he is taking a break from composing music for films. The musician shared an emotional note on X on Thursday, telling his fans that he wants to step away from the demands of the industry for some time and focus on his mental, physical and overall well-being.

Amaal Mallik takes a break from film music to focus on his well-being: “Bid me farewell now, I’ll be back”

Amaal, whose song ‘Yeh Awarapan’ recently featured in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2, assured his followers that he is doing fine but feels the need to prioritise himself at this point. “I am all good and I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me and only do what is important to my heart and for my health,” he wrote.

Opening up about his decision, Amaal said that the break is necessary for his “mind, body, soul and overall physical healing.” He also expressed his intention to return to music after taking the time he needs to recover. Addressing his fans, whom he calls Amaalians, he wrote that he wants to “rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies.”

I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies… pic.twitter.com/nSk0QioC05 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 27, 2026

The Bigg Boss 19 contestant further revealed that he will not be composing new songs for films until next year. However, his existing unreleased tracks could still be heard by audiences if the films they were created for eventually release.

Amaal also explained that some of these projects are smaller-budget films that were made with good intentions but have faced difficulties in securing theatrical releases. This has left him uncertain about when, or whether, some of the songs will eventually reach listeners.

While requesting fans to respect his privacy, Amaal wrote, “Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know.”

Reflecting on his journey, he signed off on an emotional note: “My journey from music to cinema has taken me a long way; now, I'm starting to head back towards music... Bid me farewell now, I'll be back. Anyway, signing off for a bitâ.”

He ended his message by referring to his recent work, signing off as “The Creator of ‘Yeh Awarapan’.”

Fans extend support to Amaal Mallik

Following the announcement, fans took to the comments section to express their support. Many said they would miss his music but encouraged him to take the time he needs to rest and recover.

Several followers reminded Amaal that his health should come first and assured him that they would continue to wait for his return. For now, the composer is stepping away from film music, but his message suggests that the break is temporary. Amaal has indicated that he plans to return when he feels ready, with a renewed focus on music and his well-being.

Also Read : Amaal Mallik launches indirect scathing attack on Tanishk Bagchi: “You’re a bloody thief”

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